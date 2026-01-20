Docebo Acquires 365Talents

Acquisition will create a unique, AI-powered intelligence layer connecting skills, learning, and workforce readiness

TORONTO & LYON, France--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Docebo Inc. (Nasdaq: DCBO; TSX: DCBO), a leading AI-powered enterprise learning platform (“Docebo”), today announced it has acquired all of the issued and outstanding shares of privately held 365Talents, an AI-powered skills intelligence and workforce analytics company based in France (“365Talents”) for the consideration described below (the “Transaction”).

The Transaction is expected to strengthen Docebo’s ability to help organizations identify, develop, and deploy skills at scale by embedding skills intelligence more directly into learning workflows. The Transaction advances Docebo’s AI-powered workforce readiness approach by enabling the detection and automatic addressing of skill gaps through learning and talent actions tied directly to business needs.

“In today’s economy, skills only matter if they can be used,” said Alessio Artuffo, President and CEO of Docebo. “When skills sit on a shelf or live in static models, they quickly lose value. Most vendors help organizations collect and analyze skills, but very few help them act on them. At Docebo, we see skills as the input: learning, behavior change, and workforce outcomes are the real measure of success. By bringing 365Talents into Docebo, we’re using AI agents to turn skills into a living capability that drives learning, career mobility, and workforce decisions in real time. The result is a more coherent, measurable way for enterprises to develop people and adapt as work continuously evolves.”

365Talents brings deep expertise in AI-driven skills intelligence, applying autonomous agents and machine learning to continuously map, infer, and manage skills across the workforce. Its platform helps enterprises understand gaps and guide employees toward roles, projects, and development opportunities in a more dynamic way.

Individually, skills intelligence and learning platforms deliver value. Together, they create a multiplier effect. By combining Docebo’s AI-powered learning platform with 365Talents’ agent-based skills intelligence, the combined company is creating a new, AI-native way to manage skills, from detection to development to deployment.

Move from insight to action: Use skills intelligence to automatically trigger learning, mobility, and workforce actions as needs change.

Close the loop between learning and outcomes: Continuously connect skills data, learning activity, and workforce signals so progress is measured by real capability and application, not just course completion or reporting.

Build AI-powered learning on skills: Use AI agents to identify and address skill gaps, create personalized learning, and adapt content in real time based on proven capability needs, not clicks or completions.

“When we started 365Talents, our goal was to help organizations make skills visible and usable,” said Loïc Michel, Chief Executive Officer of 365Talents. “Joining Docebo allows us to connect skills and talent intelligence directly to learning at enterprise scale. Together, we’re building a platform that focuses on enterprise market customers, like Veolia, Crédit Agricole, and Société Générale, and allows them to understand what skills they have, develop the ones they need next, and adapt as work continues to change.”

Docebo intends to maintain the 365Talents brand, while progressively integrating the two platforms to create a seamless product experience that is unique in the industry. Both companies will continue to support customers as usual, and the 365Talents leadership team will continue to lead the business.

Under terms of the agreement

The consideration paid by Docebo pursuant to the definitive agreement entered into among the shareholders of 365Talents and Docebo is approximately USD$54.6 million in cash consideration, funded through a combination of cash on hand and borrowings under the Company’s existing credit facility.

Docebo also agreed to pay up to USD$5.1 million in additional earn-out cash consideration, contingent upon the achievement of certain financial milestones.

Docebo expects 365Talent to generate approximately USD$9 million in revenue from the period following closing of the Transaction until December 31, 2026.

About Docebo

Docebo is a leading enterprise learning platform that helps organizations grow their people through learning, skills development, and performance intelligence. Used by thousands of organizations worldwide, Docebo supports internal, external, and extended enterprise learning with a flexible, AI-powered platform.

About 365Talents

Founded in France, 365Talents is an AI-based skills and talent intelligence platform that helps organizations identify, develop, and mobilize skills across their workforce.

