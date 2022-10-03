DNEG Appoints Daniel Jurow as Chief Operating Officer

Former Technicolor and R/GA Executive Joins VFX & Animation Leader in London

LONDON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–DNEG, a leading visual effects (VFX) and animation studio for the creation of feature film, television and multiplatform content, announced today that former Technicolor and R/GA executive Daniel Jurow has been hired as Chief Operating Officer. Jurow, who brings more than two decades of creative industry experience to the role, will be based out of DNEG’s London studio, reporting directly to DNEG Chairman and CEO Namit Malhotra.





Jurow joins DNEG from Technicolor, where he was Chief Operating Officer of the company’s Film and Episodic VFX division. Prior to this role, he spent over 15 years at global digital product and marketing agency R/GA, where he rose to the rank of EVP, Global Head of Production, leading more than 200 producers. During his time there, Jurow oversaw the launch of the revolutionary Nike+ product partnership between Nike and Apple in 2006, which led to R/GA being named ‘Digital Agency of the Decade’ by Adweek. He also helped the agency grow from a staff of 200 employees to more than 2,000 across 17 global offices by the time of his departure in 2019.

“I have long admired DNEG’s focus on its people, uniting the business in support of its incredibly talented artists, creative technologists, production and support staff,” said Jurow. “As a result of this focus, DNEG has a great track record of leaping from strength to strength, delivering stunningly innovative creative work, navigating unprecedented industry shifts, and stewarding impressive global growth. I feel very privileged to join Namit and his team as we usher in the next brilliant act of the DNEG story.”

Namit Malhotra, DNEG Chairman and CEO, said, “As we continue to scale our business, growing our creative teams, bringing in the industry’s best creative leaders, and building out our technology infrastructure, it is important that we have a strong, forward-thinking executive committee dedicated to leading, supporting and empowering our teams. Daniel’s career-long passion for creative technology, his experience of delivering breakthrough results for both brands and for the teams that he oversees, and his strategic and methodical approach to his work, all mark him out as a great leader. I am delighted to welcome him to DNEG’s senior management team, where I have no doubt he will make a great impact.”

Jurow has presented his ideas at numerous international events, including the inaugural 4 A’s Digital Conference for Agencies, Internet & Mobile World, Innovation Summit, ArabNet Digital Summit, and the Creative Equals conference, an annual forum helping women in creative roles join the upper ranks of ad industry leadership.

About DNEG

DNEG (www.dneg.com) is one of the world’s leading visual effects (VFX) and animation companies for the creation of feature film, television, and multiplatform content. DNEG employs nearly 8,000 people with worldwide offices and studios across North America (Los Angeles, Montréal, Toronto and Vancouver), Europe (London) and Asia (Bangalore, Chandigarh, Chennai and Mumbai).

DNEG’s critically acclaimed work has earned the company seven Academy Awards® for Best Visual Effects and numerous BAFTA and Primetime EMMY® Awards for its high-quality VFX work. Current and upcoming DNEG projects on behalf of its Hollywood and global studio and production company partners include Entergalactic (September 2022), Black Adam (October 2022), The School for Good and Evil (October 2022), Devotion (November 2022), “1899” (November 2022), Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery (December 2022), “The Witcher: Blood Origin” (December 2022), Shazam! Fury of the Gods (March 2023), Fast X (May 2023), The Flash (June 2023), Oppenheimer (July 2023), Coyote Vs Acme (July 2023), Meg 2: The Trench (August 2023), Haunted Mansion (August 2023), Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom (December 2023), Nimona (2023), “The Last of Us” (2023), and Garfield (February 2024).

