DNEG Appoints Academy Award® and BAFTA Winner Janek Sirrs as Visual Effects Supervisor

Industry Veteran Brings More Than Three Decades of Experience to Leading Visual Effects Company

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–DNEG, a leading visual effects (VFX) and animation studio for the creation of feature film, television and multiplatform content, announced today that Janek Sirrs has joined its creative leadership team as Visual Effects Supervisor. The Oscar® and BAFTA-winner, who comes to DNEG with more than three decades of experience in the film industry, will be based at the company’s Los Angeles studio.





Sirrs has an impressive list of Production VFX Supervisor credits to his name, including Marvel movies Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (2022), Spider-Man: Far from Home (2019), Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017), The Avengers (2012) and Iron Man 2 (2010). Other client-side VFX Supervisor credits in his filmography include Terminator Genisys (2015), The Hunger Games: Catching Fire (2013), and Batman Begins (2005).

In 2000, Sirrs received the Academy Award® and the BAFTA Award for Best Special Visual Effects for his work on The Matrix (1999). He has subsequently received two additional Academy Award® nominations, for his work on The Avengers and Iron Man 2, and two additional BAFTA nominations, for his work on The Avengers and Batman Begins.

“I am proud to announce that Janek Sirrs is joining DNEG’s creative leadership team,” said Namit Malhotra, DNEG Chairman and CEO. “I have admired Janek’s work for many years and he is a truly outstanding creative leader who pushes the boundaries of what is possible on all of his projects. There are huge opportunities ahead for DNEG, as we drive our company forward in a world of technological advancement and new creative possibilities, and I am delighted that Janek is onboard as an important part of the DNEG creative team that is helping to lead that charge.”

Janek Sirrs said: “As a client-side supervisor, I have worked with DNEG for more than twenty years, all the way back to Batman Begins and Mission: Impossible II. I am a big fan of the company’s work and its ethos. This new extension of my relationship with DNEG is incredibly exciting for me, as it allows even closer collaboration with DNEG’s talented teams, and the opportunity to develop groundbreaking and unconventional ideas, concepts, and approaches. One of my goals in designing and worldbuilding for movies is to create something that has never been seen before, and I am looking forward to working with interesting and esoteric filmmakers to help bring a different take and a unique approach to the craft of storytelling.”

About DNEG

DNEG (www.dneg.com) is one of the world’s leading visual effects (VFX) and animation companies for the creation of feature film, television, and multiplatform content. DNEG employs nearly 8,000 people with worldwide offices and studios across North America (Los Angeles, Montréal, Toronto and Vancouver), Europe (London) and Asia (Bangalore, Chandigarh, Chennai and Mumbai).

DNEG’s critically acclaimed work has earned the company seven Academy Awards® for Best Visual Effects and numerous BAFTA and Primetime EMMY® Awards for its high-quality VFX work. Current and upcoming DNEG projects on behalf of its Hollywood and global studio and production company partners include Entergalactic (September 2022), Black Adam (October 2022), Devotion (October 2022), Shazam! Fury of the Gods (December 2022), Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery (2022), The School for Good and Evil (2022), “The Witcher: Blood Origin” (2022), “Super/Natural” (2022), Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom (March 2023), Haunted Mansion (March 2023), Fast X (May 2023), The Flash (June 2023), Oppenheimer (July 2023), Coyote Vs Acme (July 2023), Meg 2: The Trench (August 2023), Nimona (2023), “The Last of Us” (2023), and Garfield (February 2024).

