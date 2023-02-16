DNA Payments Partners with Mastercard to Deliver Click to Pay

LONDON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Fintech DNA Payments, one of the largest independent, fully vertically integrated omnichannel payments companies in the UK, has partnered with Mastercard to deliver Click to Pay for merchants across the UK and Europe. Mastercard Click to Pay offers a simple and secure checkout experience giving consumers instant access to their preferred cards on every device, eliminating the need to manually enter card details or remember passwords.





DNA Payments provides acquiring services and card payment acceptance solutions to retailers in-store, online, and via mobile. Adding Click to Pay to DNA Payments’ Ecommerce gateway services will present a seamless upgrade to merchants’ existing payment solutions. There’ll be no additional integration or onboarding for existing merchants and partners and no uplift in fees; the merchants will benefit from increased security, faster customer checkouts and an improved customer experience.

Mastercard Click to Pay is embedded directly within checkout, creating a better user experience for consumers with fewer interruptions and buttons to click. Consumers can store and manage all their cards in a single secure profile which is automatically updated. Returning customers are intelligently recognised via their device or email address, making it easier for them to check out.

DNA Payments Co-Founder, Arif Babayev, said: “We’re excited about the partnership with Mastercard and the benefits this brings our partners and customers. Click to Pay is a great addition to the omnichannel payments solutions delivered by DNA Payments. Working closely with Mastercard helps us to maintain the fast-paced innovation which fuels the continued growth of our business.”

He added: “Having worked in Partnership with Mastercard to provide its Pay by Bank App solution to our customers last year, Click to Pay is another strategic collaboration which will enable our customers to increase and improve the ways to pay continually.”

About Mastercard (NYSE: MA)

Mastercard is a global technology company in the payments industry. Our mission is to connect and power an inclusive, digital economy that benefits everyone, everywhere by making transactions safe, simple, smart and accessible. Using secure data and networks, partnerships and passion, our innovations and solutions help individuals, financial institutions, governments and businesses realize their greatest potential. Our decency quotient, or DQ, drives our culture and everything we do inside and outside of our company. With connections across more than 210 countries and territories, we are building a sustainable world that unlocks priceless possibilities for all.

About DNA Payments

DNA Payments Limited, founded by Arif Babayev and Nurlan Zhagiparov, is one of the largest independent, fully vertically integrated omnichannel payments companies in the UK and EU. DNA Payments Group includes an in-house Gateway, which services large corporates and medium-sized businesses and a number of ISOs, providing services to SME customers. It is also one of the largest PaaS and SaaS services providers to multinational Acquirers and Banks.

With headquarters in London and several hubs across the United Kingdom, DNA Payments Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority to provide payment services under the Payment Services Regulations 2017.

