Divert, Inc. Hosts Its First Impact Voices Event on Best Practices for Retailers to Reduce Wasted Food

Virtual discussion on April 24, Stop Food Waste Day, will encourage retailers to take action against wasted food for the benefit of their businesses and communities

WEST CONCORD, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Divert—Divert, Inc., an impact technology company on a mission to Protect the Value of Food™, will host its first Impact Voices event “Retailer Best Practices to Prevent Wasted Food for a Healthier Planet.” The discussion will take place on Stop Food Waste Day, the largest single day of action in the fight against global food waste, April 24, 2024, at 12:00 pm ET. Register here.





Attendees can join the discussion to understand:

The solutions needed to eliminate wasted food at the retail level

Why addressing wasted food should play an important role in a retailer’s ESG goals

How the right tools, data, and knowledge can empower retail associates and employees to drive real change

How to achieve the highest level of landfill diversion, optimize edible food recovery, and reduce costs

“Wasted food is not a one-dimensional problem,” said Ben Kuethe, VP of Customer Solutions & Success of Divert. “At the same time, understanding how and why wasted food happens and how to prevent it has traditionally been fragmented or surface level. Divert is tackling this problem head on and we believe that industry-wide collaboration and knowledge sharing is critical to solving this crisis.”

For more information on the Impact Voices event and to register to attend, please click here.

About Divert, Inc.

Divert, Inc. is an impact technology company on a mission to Protect the Value of Food™. Founded in 2007, the company creates advanced technologies and sustainable infrastructure to eliminate wasted food, driving social and environmental impact. Divert provides an end-to-end solution that prevents waste by maximizing the freshness of food, recovers edible food to serve communities in need, and converts wasted food into renewable energy. The company works with over 5,600 customer locations across the U.S. to reduce wasted food and positively impact people and the environment. Its customer base spans across industries and includes five Fortune 100 companies. For more information on Divert, Inc., please visit www.divertinc.com.

Contacts

Divert Media Contact

Caroline Legg



Director of Public Relations



(203) 313-4228



clegg@divertinc.com