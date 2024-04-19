Home Business Wire Divert, Inc. Hosts Its First Impact Voices Event on Best Practices for...
Business Wire

Divert, Inc. Hosts Its First Impact Voices Event on Best Practices for Retailers to Reduce Wasted Food

di Business Wire

Virtual discussion on April 24, Stop Food Waste Day, will encourage retailers to take action against wasted food for the benefit of their businesses and communities

WEST CONCORD, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#DivertDivert, Inc., an impact technology company on a mission to Protect the Value of Food™, will host its first Impact Voices event “Retailer Best Practices to Prevent Wasted Food for a Healthier Planet.” The discussion will take place on Stop Food Waste Day, the largest single day of action in the fight against global food waste, April 24, 2024, at 12:00 pm ET. Register here.


Attendees can join the discussion to understand:

  • The solutions needed to eliminate wasted food at the retail level
  • Why addressing wasted food should play an important role in a retailer’s ESG goals
  • How the right tools, data, and knowledge can empower retail associates and employees to drive real change
  • How to achieve the highest level of landfill diversion, optimize edible food recovery, and reduce costs

“Wasted food is not a one-dimensional problem,” said Ben Kuethe, VP of Customer Solutions & Success of Divert. “At the same time, understanding how and why wasted food happens and how to prevent it has traditionally been fragmented or surface level. Divert is tackling this problem head on and we believe that industry-wide collaboration and knowledge sharing is critical to solving this crisis.”

For more information on the Impact Voices event and to register to attend, please click here.

About Divert, Inc.

Divert, Inc. is an impact technology company on a mission to Protect the Value of Food™. Founded in 2007, the company creates advanced technologies and sustainable infrastructure to eliminate wasted food, driving social and environmental impact. Divert provides an end-to-end solution that prevents waste by maximizing the freshness of food, recovers edible food to serve communities in need, and converts wasted food into renewable energy. The company works with over 5,600 customer locations across the U.S. to reduce wasted food and positively impact people and the environment. Its customer base spans across industries and includes five Fortune 100 companies. For more information on Divert, Inc., please visit www.divertinc.com.

Contacts

Divert Media Contact
Caroline Legg

Director of Public Relations

(203) 313-4228

clegg@divertinc.com

Articoli correlati

AeroMech Announces RVSM Certification Program for Piper M700 Fury

Business Wire Business Wire -
EVERETT, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AeroMech Incorporated (www.aeromechinc.com), the worldwide leader in RVSM certification, announced today that it is developing an RVSM...
Continua a leggere

nVent Electric plc to Release First Quarter 2024 Financial Results and Host Earnings Conference Call on Friday, May 3

Business Wire Business Wire -
LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--nVent Electric plc (NYSE: NVT) (“nVent”), a global leader in electrical connection and protection solutions, will report first...
Continua a leggere

Bilateral Chamber Hosts Iraqi Prime Minister and his Delegation in Houston

Business Wire Business Wire -
HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Bilateral Chamber, a leading organization at the forefront of global commerce, hosted His Excellency Mohammed Shyaa Sabbar Al-Sudani,...
Continua a leggere
Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche
iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php