Distributed Marketing Automation Leader SproutLoud Expands Leadership Team

SUNRISE, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–SproutLoud, an industry leader in distributed marketing automation software, is proud to announce the reorganization and expansion of its leadership team to support the company’s accelerated growth.


“Since its inception 16 years ago, SproutLoud has been methodically building momentum and success by delivering strong value to our customers with a long-term view,” said SproutLoud Founder and CEO Jared Shusterman. “We’ve expanded our team to bring deeper expertise and capability, so SproutLoud continues to lead the enablement of brand-to-local teams. I could not be prouder of the company and the high caliber of professionals that we are attracting to join us in our mission.”

Notable additions and changes to SproutLoud’s leadership include:

  • President
    David Spinola, who joined the company in 2016 as Chief Financial Officer, is now the President of SproutLoud. To help execute growth plans, Spinola will oversee and integrate operating functions of the business, including finance, growth, people, and operations.
  • Chief Revenue Officer

    Gary Ritkes, a Founding Partner who served for many years as President of SproutLoud, is the company’s Chief Revenue Officer.
  • Vice President of Client Services

    Holly Dennis, who joined SproutLoud as a marketing assistant in 2013, is the Vice President of Client Services, overseeing all customer support functions.
  • Vice President of Marketing

    Renny Fidlon brings a wealth of experience in scaling high-growth Enterprise B2B SaaS and technology companies. Fidlon is SproutLoud’s Vice President of Marketing, overseeing the SproutLoud brand, marketing strategy, thought leadership, all marketing programs and the Martech stack.
  • Vice President of Local Marketing Strategy and Engagement

    Kevin Hill, who joined the company earlier this year as Vice President of Digital Strategy, is now Vice President of Local Marketing Strategy and Engagement. Hill will promote local partner engagement and Co-Op Marketing Funds utilization to bring greater value to Enterprise clients and their channel partner networks.
  • Vice President of Product

    Steve Mello joined SproutLoud in April as Vice President of Product, to shape the company’s product vision, direction, execution, and success in brand-to-local marketing automation. Mello brings years of experience building large Martech SaaS portfolios.

ABOUT SPROUTLOUD

SproutLoud is a leading SaaS-based Through Channel Marketing Automation platform, designed to increase brand sales through partners in local markets. SproutLoud’s advanced marketing automation technology simplifies every aspect of Distributed Marketing and delivers comprehensive analytics on tens of millions of touchpoints for major, category-leading brands. SproutLoud gives brands unparalleled visibility on ROI for individual tactics, campaigns, partner engagement and platform usage. With SproutLoud, brands have the advantage of responding rapidly to changing market conditions in real time with data-driven decisions.

Contacts

Media inquiries:
Contact SproutLoud Senior Content Marketing Manager Elizabeth Vempala at: evempala@sproutloud.com

Sales inquiries:
Contact sales@sproutloud.com or call 954-476-6211 x3

