Dispersive® Stealth Networking Expands Cloud Partner Execution with Google Cloud Partner Advantage

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#CloudSecurity--Dispersive Holdings, Inc. (Dispersive®), the leader in stealth networking, today announced that Dispersive® Stealth Networking has been approved for induction into Google Cloud Partner Advantage, Google Cloud’s global partner ecosystem.

This approval reflects Dispersive’s strategic focus on supporting organizations running mission-critical workloads on Google Cloud that require secure, high-performance connectivity without exposing networks, applications, or data-in-motion to reconnaissance or attack. This milestone builds on Dispersive’s broader cloud partner execution strategy, enabling customers to deploy Dispersive® Stealth Networking consistently across leading cloud platforms and hybrid environments.

In contrast to traditional cloud security and networking approaches that rely on visible tunnels, static routes, or perimeter controls, Dispersive® Stealth Networking removes network visibility entirely. By splitting, encrypting, and obfuscating traffic across multiple dynamically changing paths, Dispersive eliminates predictable attack surfaces while improving resilience and performance across cloud, hybrid, and distributed environments.

“Google Cloud customers are increasingly operating in high-risk, high-performance environments from AI and data platforms to critical infrastructure and regulated workloads,” said Rajiv Pimplaskar, CEO of Dispersive Holdings, Inc. “Our participation in Google Cloud Partner Advantage is a step to support customers who need security that is built into the transport itself, not bolted on after the fact. Dispersive was designed for organizations that cannot afford exposed networks, fragile tunnels, or performance tradeoffs.”

As an energy technology provider operating at the intersection of cloud, edge, and critical infrastructure, e-On Batteries relies on Google Cloud to support intelligent energy storage, monitoring, and operational analytics. By combining Google Cloud’s scalable platform with Dispersive® Stealth Networking, e-On can protect sensitive operational and customer data in motion while supporting cloud-connected, hybrid energy systems that demand both performance and security.

"Our customers deserve energy storage systems that are both intelligent and secure. With Dispersive, Grid Guardian delivers military-grade protection without compromise," said Todd Hayes, President and CEO, e-On Batteries. “Dispersive® Stealth Networking enables us to protect sensitive data in motion while maintaining the performance and flexibility required for modern cloud and hybrid environments.”

Participation in the Google Cloud Partner Advantage engagement model enables Dispersive® Stealth Networking to collaborate more closely with Google Cloud teams and customers pursuing secure cloud transformation initiatives. This includes use cases such as secure cloud access, AI and sensitive workload isolation, hybrid and multi-cloud connectivity, secure data-in-motion, and resilient communications for highly distributed or regulated environments.

Deployed as an overlay, Dispersive® Stealth Networking integrates seamlessly with existing Google Cloud architectures without requiring changes to applications, endpoints, or underlying network infrastructure. This approach allows organizations to strengthen security posture while preserving operational flexibility, performance, and cloud-native agility.

“Over 30 years as a cybersecurity professional, I have never been able to provide this level of protection to a cloud/edge hybrid system,” stated Howard Fried, CTO, e-On Batteries. “This is truly revolutionary.”

Google Cloud Partner Advantage is designed to help customers accelerate innovation, increase trust, and reduce time to value by working with validated partners whose technologies complement Google Cloud services and customer requirements.

About Dispersive Holdings, Inc.

Dispersive Holdings, Inc. (Dispersive®) delivers stealth networking for ultra-secure, high-performance communications. Inspired by military-grade spread spectrum techniques, Dispersive’s patented multipath software obfuscates and splits traffic across dynamically changing channels, ensuring networks remain virtually invisible and quantum-resilient by design. Trusted by defense, intelligence, critical infrastructure, and high-security enterprises, Dispersive is redefining how secure connectivity is done. Learn more at www.dispersive.io.

