Dispersive Holdings Selected to Participate in First Amazon Web Services’ Defence Accelerator for Startups

ROSWELL, Ga.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Dispersive Holdings Inc. (Dispersive), a rapidly emerging leader in the cybersecurity and Zero Trust Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) arena, announces it is one of a select group of providers chosen in the first Amazon Web Services (AWS) Defence Accelerator.

The UK-based program, which was announced in May of this year, is to support startups currently using cloud technologies to provide defensive cyber, data discovery and optimization, space enablement, and sustainability solutions to help solve the biggest challenges in the defence industry.

The four-week AWS Defence Accelerator curriculum is delivered in collaboration with PUBLIC, a UK government technology firm, and provides participating startups with technical training, business support, mentorship, coaching, and hands-on assistance with AWS Cloud.

“Admission to this program means a lot to us and we’re both excited and honored to have the opportunity to participate in the AWS Defence Accelerator,” said Dispersive’s President and Chief Executive Officer, Rajiv Pimplaskar. “Dispersive plans to work closely with AWS to fast track our go-to-market strategy, accelerate sales engagement and scale our SaaS business internationally leveraging AWS’s best practices and technical expertise.”

“AWS looks forward to collaborating with these selected startups to accelerate their missions and help them support defence customers using cloud technology,” said Chris Hayman, Director, Public Sector UK, AWS. “Congratulations to this impressive cohort of companies, who were selected from hundreds of applicants for their innovative approaches and commitment to defence technology.”

As a participant, Dispersive will receive AWS Activate credits, specialized AWS training and support, mentorship from defence-industry experts, and additional business development resources including opportunities to speak with defence-savvy venture investors.

About Dispersive Holdings

An emerging cybersecurity leader in the Zero Trust Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) and Multicloud Network Software (MCNS) space, Dispersive delivers a converged cloud-native network fabric that is ultra-secure, operationally flexible, and up to 10 times faster. Dispersive’s battlefield-inspired patented technology creates virtual active-active multipath networks with rolling encryption keys and granular access controls to connect digital businesses, products, and users across any cloud or service edge. Government, enterprises, and channel partners can implement the solution quickly with zero touch provisioning even across multi-cloud environments to secure against new and emerging threats, including nation state actors. For more information, visit www.dispersive.io or follow Dispersive on Twitter @DispersiveHold or LinkedIn @Dispersive-holdings-inc.

