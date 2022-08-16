Discount Credit Card Supply (DCCS) Ranks No. 3330 on the 2022 Inc. 5000 Annual List

For the 4th Time, DCCS Appears on the Inc. 5000, Ranking No. 3330 With Three-Year Revenue Growth of 258%

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Inc5000–Today, Inc. revealed that Northbrook, IL based DISCOUNT CREDIT CARD SUPPLY is No. 3330 on its annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing private companies in America. The list represents a one-of-a-kind look at the most successful companies within the economy’s most dynamic segment—its independent businesses. Facebook, Chobani, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia, and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.

Discount Credit Card Supply President Adam Kaplan stated: “In this challenging and uncertain business environment with scarce and erratic availability of products, we have adapted and markedly surpassed our goals year after year by introducing new products and solutions to reduce friction in the payment process. We have expanded our staff and expertise to cater to our diverse clientele and their business goals.“ DCCS continues to prosper in an increasingly complex and competitive electronic and retail payment space.

Loyal customers enthuse: “DCCS always solves our equipment and technology challenges. Thank you for always making it happen for us.” And “Great place to get PIN Pad Stands”.

Discount Credit Card Supply (DCCS) supplies new and refurbished point of sale processing equipment to agents, wholesalers, ecommerce marketplaces and merchants of all sizes. DCCS is a certified Encryption house, full-service repair and refurbishing center and paper supply warehouse, and offers deployment, same-day shipping services, rentals and software solutions. DCCS also provides merchant services with technology-driven solutions including EMV and CHIP ready equipment and a wide array of customized solutions including terminal stands and protective covers and cases which increase efficiency, security and ease to merchants and consumers alike at the point of sale. DCCS services accounts nationwide and across all industries.

