DISCO to Announce First Quarter 2024 Financial Results On May 9, 2024

Conference Call Scheduled for May 9, 2024 at 4:00 p.m. CT

AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–CS Disco, Inc. (“DISCO”) (NYSE: LAW), a leader in AI-enabled legal technology, today announced that it will report its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2024 after market close on Thursday, May 9, 2024.

The financial results and business highlights will be discussed on a conference call and webcast scheduled at 4:00 p.m. Central Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time) on Thursday, May 9, 2024. The conference call can be accessed by dialing (888) 300-4030 from the United States or +1 (646) 970-1443 internationally, with conference ID 8394292. The live webcast of the conference call can be accessed from DISCO’s investor relations website at ir.csdisco.com.

Following the completion of the call until 10:59 p.m. Central Time (11:59 p.m. Eastern Time) on Thursday, May 30, 2024, a telephone replay will be available by dialing (800) 770-2030 from the United States or +1 (609) 800-9909 internationally with conference ID 8394292. A webcast replay will also be available at ir.csdisco.com for 12 months.

About DISCO

DISCO (NYSE: LAW) provides cloud-native, artificial intelligence-powered legal product offerings that simplify legal hold, legal request, ediscovery, legal document review and case management for enterprises, law firms, legal services providers and governments. Our scalable, integrated product offerings enable legal departments to easily collect, process and review enterprise data that is relevant or potentially relevant to legal matters.

References to “DISCO,” the “Company,” “our” or “we” in this press release refer to CS Disco, Inc. and its subsidiaries on a consolidated basis.

Contacts

Investor Contact

Aleksey Lakchakov

DISCO Investor Relations

IR@csdisco.com

Press Contact

Kevin Blomberg

DISCO Public Relations

media@csdisco.com

