DIRECTV Taps Togetherwith for FIFA World Cup

The independent agency will develop the brand campaign, creativity and strategy for ‘Qatarsis’, a fully integrated campaign for the World Cup, for all of Latin America.

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina & LOUISVILLE, Ky.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Togetherwith, an independent global creative agency, today announced it has been selected by DIRECTV for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, with the aim of positioning DIRECTV as the only service that will broadcast all of the World Cup matches.

The campaign includes activations, contests, virals and promos—and will convey everything that football fans experience every four years when the World Cup begins summed up in one word: ‘Qatarsis’. In this regard, the agency will be in charge of comprehensive creativity and strategy. Under the slogan “I lived the QATARSIS of the World Cup only on DIRECTV and DIRECTVGO”, the project will include activations, contests, virals, promos, etc.

Patricia Monkowski, Director of Branding at Vrio, a leading company on digital entertainment services in Latin America and the Caribbean through the brands DIRECTV Latin America, SKY Brazil and DIRECTV GO, said: “Only DIRECTV will offer the best Qatar 2022 experience with all 64 matches broadcast live on DIRECTV Sports and DIRECTV GO. In addition, there is no other broadcast that offers such a complete service for the World Cup because we prioritize innovation, technology, and creativity, and bring relevant and quality content closer to our subscribers. We are excited to accompany the fan of the National Team and share that feeling that invades us every four years. Let’s live together the QATARSIS of the World Cup!”

Added Togetherwith CCO and Partner Lulo Calió: “We are very excited to begin working with DIRECTV for the LATAM region. For QATARSIS, we want to talk about passion from a different and powerful concept. From November 20 to December 18 there will be 29 days of expectation, anxiety, and nervousness. Joys and sorrows. Feelings and emotions that football fans and the World Cup public, in general, need to download.”

The announcement comes after Togetherwith recently announced its expansion in the U.S. following a strategic investment from independent holding company OvareGroup.

“DIRECTV’s trust in Togetherwith comes at a very good time for the agency, in our expansion project in the United States and growth in the region,” said Santiago Puigarri, CEO and Founding Partner of Togetherwith.

