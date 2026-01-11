Direct Source Highlights the Hottest Retail Technology Innovations at NRF Big Show 2026

AI-driven checkout, RFID-powered experiences, sustainable business systems and enhanced in-store engagement tools will drive the in-store experience

MINNEAPOLIS & NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--As we enter 2026, in-store shopping continues to evolve, embracing a more experiential approach. Trends like shoppertainment, phygital integrations, AI-driven customization and frictionless payments are emerging as consumers demand a more immersive, brand-led experience.

Direct Source will showcase a range of these in-store technologies at NRF: Retail’s Big Show, January 11–13 in New York City, booth #6039. Attendees can explore AI-powered self-service and returns, RFID-enabled operations, sustainable business systems, digital engagement platforms and advanced analytics, all designed to help retailers enhance the in-store experience, improve operational efficiency and modernize store operations.

This year’s focus is on practical, scalable technologies. There will be live demos and partner-led showcases featuring the latest POS platforms, RFID programs, store fixtures and front-end operations tool. Direct Source will demonstrate how retailers are tackling labor shortages, loss prevention and sustainability goals while meeting the demand for faster, more flexible in-store experiences that integrate seamlessly with existing POS, payment and retail infrastructure.

“Direct Source has always believed that meaningful progress in retail comes through partnership,” said Brad Fick, CEO of Direct Source. “We’re proud and grateful to join forces with such forward-thinking partners at NRF to showcase innovations that are already delivering results and helping retailers create smarter, faster and more engaging in-store experiences.”

Technology Highlights at NRF 2026 include:

AI-Driven Checkout and Returns

Direct Source will showcase AI-powered checkout and returns solutions developed in collaboration with Honeywell. Demonstrations will include fully AI-enabled self-checkout, computer vision–based loss prevention and self-service returns that recognize customer intent and automate the process at the point of interaction. These solutions are designed to improve throughput, reduce shrink and support flexible store formats without forcing retailers to replace their existing POS or payment infrastructure.

RFID and Smart Store Enablement

RFID will be a key focus in the Direct Source booth, featuring solutions from Zebra Technologies, a global leader in RFID, and EXO, a provider of RFID-powered checkout and inventory technology. Demonstrations will highlight real-time inventory visibility, smart fitting room applications and frictionless checkout experiences that allow customers to select items and leave without traditional scanning. These solutions help retailers improve accuracy, reduce shrink, shorten checkout times and integrate RFID seamlessly into existing store and POS environments.

Sustainable Business and Printing Solutions

In partnership with Epson, Direct Source will feature business-ready printing technologies designed specifically for retail environments. Epson’s Business Inkjet solutions deliver up to 70% greater energy efficiency, eliminate microplastics released during printing and offer reliable desktop and enterprise-ready options for high-volume retail use. A dedicated space within the booth will highlight real-world applications and demonstrate how sustainability and performance can coexist.

Digital Engagement and Smart Fitting Rooms

Attendees can interact with interactive in-store engagement technologies from Crave Retail, including smart fitting room experiences integrated with RFID, digital signage and bring-your-own-device capabilities. Attendees can experience virtual try-on scenarios and data-driven analytics that support merchandising, store optimization and personalized customer engagement.

Flexible Checkout Design

Together with Pan-Oston, Direct Source will highlight adaptable checkout environments, including convertible lanes and compact self-checkout solutions that flex between attended and self-service use. These solutions are designed to address fluctuating store traffic, labor challenges and evolving shopper preferences while remaining technology-agnostic.

In collaboration with Beeline Group, a premier fixture and display specialist, Direct Source is helping retailers develop customized in-store environments that seamlessly integrate technology and enhance the overall shopping experience. With over 40 years in the US retail market, Beeline Group provides custom-designed fixture solutions for point-of-sale, self-checkout, kiosks and displays that can seamlessly integrate with all manufacturers’ hardware.

