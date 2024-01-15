Direct Source Connects Retailers with Innovative Technology at NRF: Retail’s Big Show 2024

Convertible point-of-sale, self-service solutions, inventory management technology, flexible and mobile payments and enhanced security set to transform retail operations





MINNEAPOLIS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–In today’s dynamic retail industry, staying ahead means embracing technology that helps brands exceed customer expectations. Direct Source, the leading retail technology consultant and integrator, has unveiled the latest in retail technology and will be showcasing solutions at NRF: Retail’s Big Show in New York City January 14-16, booth #5839. These innovations, which include convertible POS systems, streamlined self-service solutions, advanced inventory management tools and generative AI, are helping retailers optimize in-store operations and employee performance, and enrich customer interactions.

“We’re thrilled to engage with retailers at NRF 2024,” said Brad Fick, president of Direct Source. “We work with an extensive and innovative product portfolio, hand-selected from the top technology providers. These relationships enable us to guide retailers in selecting the right technology for customer experience, payments, in-store engagement, self-service, mobile and more. Our goal is to empower retailers to create a seamless, personalized shopping experience that fosters deep brand loyalty.”

Key products and solutions Direct Source will showcase at NRF 2023, booth #5839, include:

Unified Device Management: In partnership with BlueFletch , retailers can maximize productivity, security and authentication for shared Android devices in the workplace. BlueFletch’s solutions streamline frontline workflows and reduce costs by enabling single sign-on ( SSO ) for employees, reducing password management issues, minimizing device loss, and enhancing the use of mobile technology.

In partnership with BlueFletch retailers can maximize productivity, security and authentication for shared Android devices in the workplace. BlueFletch’s solutions streamline frontline workflows and reduce costs by enabling ( ) for employees, reducing password management issues, minimizing device loss, and enhancing the use of mobile technology. Enhanced Payment Security : Paypod Compact from Crane Payment Innovations (CPI) is the next generation of cash automation solutions. New cutting-edge cash automation solutions effortlessly integrate into checkout counters and POS systems for enhanced transaction efficiency.

: Paypod Compact from Crane Payment Innovations (CPI) is the next generation of cash automation solutions. New cutting-edge cash automation solutions effortlessly integrate into checkout counters and POS systems for enhanced transaction efficiency. Data Protection in Mobile Devices : Verifone and Ingenico payment devices offer cutting-edge security features to protect customer data across retail environments, optimizing secure payment processing.

: Verifone and Ingenico payment devices offer cutting-edge security features to protect customer data across retail environments, optimizing secure payment processing. Flexible Point-of-Sale: InVue’s NE150 fixed-to-mobile table stand is designed to seamlessly convert from fixed counter to mobile POS, enabling associates to engage with customers anywhere in-store. Compatible with tablets up to 13 inches, the NE150 minimizes the need for expensive upgrades or additional hardware.

InVue’s NE150 fixed-to-mobile table stand is designed to seamlessly convert from fixed counter to mobile POS, enabling associates to engage with customers anywhere in-store. Compatible with tablets up to 13 inches, the NE150 minimizes the need for expensive upgrades or additional hardware. Seamless Self-Service Solutions: Elo’s kiosks and self-service stations, equipped with versatile stands and mounts, are engineered for efficiency in high-traffic settings, facilitating a smooth self-checkout experience. Elo and HP’s all-in-one (AIO) touchscreen monitors are ideal for POS, self-service, and digital signage, enabling retailers to deliver a seamless shopping experience.

Elo’s kiosks and self-service stations, equipped with versatile stands and mounts, are engineered for efficiency in high-traffic settings, facilitating a smooth self-checkout experience. Elo and HP’s all-in-one (AIO) touchscreen monitors are ideal for POS, self-service, and digital signage, enabling retailers to deliver a seamless shopping experience. Tailored Retail Spaces: In collaboration with Beeline Group, a premier fixture and display specialist, retailers can develop customized in-store environments that seamlessly integrate technology and enhance the overall shopping experience. With over 40 years in the U.S. retail market, Beeline Group provides custom-designed fixture solutions for POS, self-checkout, kiosks and displays that seamlessly integrate with all manufacturers’ hardware.

Retail Integration and Deployment: From turnkey installations to professional integration, Direct Source partners with retailers to implement the technologies that create seamless omnichannel experiences. With over 30 years of industry experience, the company works closely with tier-one retailers to strategize, recommend and apply the latest in-store technology. Leveraging their comprehensive product knowledge, Direct Source’s technology experts analyze each retailer’s business goals, future technology needs and pain points to create the optimal in-store experience.

For more information about Direct Source’s complete retail solutions, visit: www.directsource.com or visit booth #5839 at NRF: Retail’s Big Show.

