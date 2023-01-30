Diodes Incorporated Releases Its First Silicon Carbide Schottky Barrier Diodes (SBD)

<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
PLANO, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Diodes Incorporated (Diodes) (Nasdaq: DIOD) today announced the release of its first Silicon Carbide (SiC) Schottky barrier diodes (SBD). The portfolio includes the DIODES™ DSCxxA065 series with eleven products rated at 650V (4A, 6A, 8A, and 10A) and the DIODES™ DSCxx120 series with eight products rated at 1200V (2A, 5A, and 10A).

These wide-bandgap SBDs bring the benefits of significantly improved efficiency and high-temperature reliability, while also responding to market demands for reduced system running costs and low maintenance. The devices are suitable for AC-DC, DC-DC, and DC-AC switching converters, photovoltaic inverters, uninterruptable power supplies, and industrial motor drive applications. These devices can also be used in a variety of other circuits, such as boost converters for power factor correction.

The efficient performance of these SiC devices are superior to those of conventional silicon-based products, and provide power supply designers with uncompromising product performance benefits, such as:

  • Negligible switching losses due to low capacitive charge (QC) that provide high efficiency in fast switching applications. This is suitable for circuit designs with higher power density and smaller overall solution size.
  • Low forward voltage (VF) that further improves efficiency, reducing power losses and operational costs.
  • Reduced heat dissipation that helps lower overall system cooling budgets.
  • High surge current capability that increases robustness for better system reliability, while excellent thermal performance reduces build costs.

Three package options include surface mount TO252-2 (Type WX), through-hole TO220AC (Type WX), and ITO220AC (Type WX-NC).

The DSCxxA065 and DSCxx120 series are available from $1.24 to $2.33 and $1.70 to $6.68 respectively in 1,000 piece quantities.

About Diodes Incorporated

Diodes Incorporated (Nasdaq: DIOD), a Standard and Poor’s SmallCap 600 and Russell 3000 Index company, delivers high-quality semiconductor products to the world’s leading companies in the consumer electronics, computing, communications, industrial, and automotive markets. We leverage our expanded product portfolio of discrete, analog, and mixed-signal products and leading-edge packaging technology to meet customers’ needs. Our broad range of application-specific solutions and solutions-focused sales, coupled with worldwide operations of 32 sites, including engineering, testing, manufacturing, and customer service, enables us to be a premier provider for high-volume, high-growth markets. For more information, visit www.diodes.com.

The Diodes logo is a registered trademark of Diodes Incorporated in the United States and other countries.

DIODES is a trademark of Diodes Incorporated in the United States and other countries.

All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Contacts

Company Contact:

Diodes Incorporated

Emily Yang

SVP, Worldwide Sales and Marketing

P: 972-987-3900

Contact Us

Investor Relations Contact:

Shelton Group

Leanne K. Sievers

President

P: 949-224-3874

E: lsievers@sheltongroup.com

