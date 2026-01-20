DigitalOcean Appoints Vinay Kumar as Chief Product and Technology Officer

BROOMFIELD, Co.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--DigitalOcean (NYSE: DOCN) today announced the appointment of Vinay Kumar as Chief Product and Technology Officer (CPTO). In this role, Vinay will lead product strategy, product development, cloud infrastructure, and security, with responsibility for defining and executing DigitalOcean’s platform roadmap as the company scales its AI inference cloud and core cloud offerings.

Vinay brings more than a decade of senior leadership experience building, operating, and scaling large-scale cloud platforms and mission-critical infrastructure. He was one of the founding members of Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), where he helped build and scale OCI from inception into a global hyperscale cloud platform. During his tenure, Vinay led large, multi-disciplinary product and engineering organizations and played a central role in delivering foundational services, with high reliability, and performance at scale—capabilities essential to modern cloud and AI workloads.

“Vinay has built cloud and AI platforms at scale, has tremendous product strategy acumen, understands the operational rigor required for mission-critical workloads, brings a strong track record of disciplined product execution, and will elevate our product and technology leadership,” said Paddy Srinivasan, Chief Executive Officer of DigitalOcean. “As DigitalOcean continues to expand its AI Inference and Cloud platforms targeting Digital and AI native enterprises, Vinay’s experience and leadership will be instrumental in translating strategy into sustained execution and driving durable, long-term value creation.”

At Oracle, Vinay served in senior product and engineering leadership roles, including leading large organizations across cloud engineering and product management. He was deeply involved in scaling OCI’s business, strengthening customer adoption, and driving a customer-centric operating model. Earlier in his career, Vinay held product leadership roles at Amazon Web Services, where he worked on core storage services, as well as positions at Akamai and Dell, giving him broad exposure across cloud infrastructure, distributed systems, and enterprise-grade platforms.

DigitalOcean has established a strong position as a broad cloud & AI platform and has seen increasing traction with digital-native enterprises and a growing base of AI-native companies building and scaling production AI inference workloads. Building on its core cloud strengths—simplicity, performance, and cost efficiency—the company is expanding its AI capabilities to support scalable, production-grade inference while maintaining operational discipline, reliability, and security.

“Digital and AI natives building on DigitalOcean are developing disruptive, AI-propelled products. This success clearly underscores our opportunity to deliver an AI inference cloud, purpose-built for their needs,” said Vinay Kumar. “I’m excited to work with the team to advance the platform, solidify our infrastructure and security posture, and accelerate the execution that will drive real-world AI applications at scale.”

As CPTO, Vinay will focus on advancing DigitalOcean’s platform strategy, accelerating product delivery, strengthening infrastructure resilience, and ensuring security and operational excellence across the portfolio. His appointment underscores DigitalOcean’s continued ability to attract world class talent, and commitment to investment in leadership and execution as it builds a differentiated AI inference cloud on top of its established cloud foundation.

About DigitalOcean

DigitalOcean is an inference cloud platform that helps AI and Digital Native enterprises build, run, and scale intelligent applications with speed, simplicity, and predictable economics. The platform combines production-ready GPU infrastructure, a full-stack cloud, model-first inference workflows, and an agentic experience layer to reduce operational complexity and accelerate time to production. More than 640,000 customers trust DigitalOcean to deliver the cloud and AI infrastructure they need to build and grow. To learn more, visit www.digitalocean.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements may be identified by their use of terms and phrases such as “anticipate,” “enable,” “expect,” “will,” “believe,” “continue” and other similar terms and phrases. The outcome of the events described in these forward-looking statements is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results anticipated by these forward-looking statements, including those factors contained in the “Risk Factors” section of our SEC filings. We operate in a very competitive and rapidly changing environment. New risks and uncertainties emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all risks and uncertainties that could have an impact on the forward-looking statements contained in this release. The results, events and circumstances reflected in the forward-looking statements may not be achieved or occur. The forward-looking statements made in this release relate only to events as of the date on which the statements are made. We assume no obligation to, and do not currently intend to, update any such forward-looking statements after the date of this release.

