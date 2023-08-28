DigitalBridge to Participate in Upcoming Investor and Industry Conferences in September 2023

BOCA RATON, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (“DigitalBridge” or the “Company”) (NYSE: DBRG), a leading global alternative asset manager dedicated to investing in digital infrastructure, today announced senior executives from DigitalBridge and its portfolio companies will participate in the following upcoming investor events and industry events:





September 3-5: Platform Global 2023 – Datacenter & Edge Private Equity & Investment International Summit – Antibes, France Chris Moon, Managing Director at DigitalBridge Credit will speak on the Investment Funds Panel, “$Billion Investment Funds – What is Next?” on Monday, September 4, 2023, at 9:20 am CEST. Matt Evans, Managing Director, Head of Europe at DigitalBridge to deliver a keynote presentation on “The Early Impacts of Generative AI” on Monday, September 4, 2023, at 12:45 pm CEST.

September 5-7: Goldman Sachs Communacopia + Technology Conference – San Francisco, CA Marc Ganzi, CEO of DigitalBridge will deliver a fireside chat presentation on Tuesday, September 5, 2023, at 9:30 am PT. Senior management executives from the firm will be conducting 1×1 meetings with investors at the conference.

September 7-8: Evercore ISI 15 th Annual Real Estate Conference – Virtual Senior management executives from the firm will be conducting 1×1 meetings with investors at the conference.

September 27-28: 2023 RBC Capital Markets Global Communications Infrastructure Conference – Chicago, IL Jacky Wu, CFO of DigitalBridge will deliver a fireside chat presentation on Wednesday, September 27, 2023, at 10:00 am CT. Jon Mauck, Senior Managing Director at DigitalBridge will participate in the panel “Digital Infrastructure – Finance & Investment Perspectives” on Thursday, September 28, 2023, at 9:10 am CT. Senior management executives from the firm will be conducting 1×1 meetings with investors at the conference.

September 27-28: TMT M&A FORUM USA 2023 – New York, NY Liam Stewart, COO of DigitalBridge, will deliver a keynote presentation on “The New Edge – How AI will Propel Digital Infrastructure” on September 27, 2023, at 8:50 am ET. Warren Roll, Managing Director at DigitalBridge will participate in the TMT M&A Panel – “Assessing What’s Next for Transactions” on September 27, 2023, at 11:30 am ET. Alexandre Villela, Senior Vice President and Head of DigitalBridge Ventures will participate in the Infra Tech Leaders Panel – “Investing in the Software-Defined Layer to Support Next-Gen Digital Infrastructure” on September 27, 2023, at 12:25 pm ET.

Portfolio companies attending and speaking:

Vantage Data Centers



Chris Moon, Managing Director, DigitalBridge Credit and Sharif Metwalli, Chief Financial Officer, Vantage Data Centers will participate in the “Financing TMT – Funding the Next Wave of Deals” session on September 27, 2023, at 2:00 pm ET.

DataBank



Raul Martynek, CEO, DataBank will participate in the “Securitization Financing – Emerging Deal Structures” session on September 27, 2023, at 3:00 pm ET.

Vertical Bridge



Robert Paige, EVP of Corporate Development and M&A, Vertical Bridge will be speaking on a panel discussion on “Future TowerCo Leaders – Assessing New Investment Strategies” on September 28, 2023, at 10:25 am ET.

ExteNet Systems



Rich Coyle, President and CEO of ExteNet will participate in the “Digital Infrastructure Leaders – Growth Strategies for the Next Wave of Investment” panel discussion on September 27, 2023, at 9:25 am ET.

About DigitalBridge

DigitalBridge (NYSE: DBRG) is a leading global alternative asset manager dedicated to investing in digital infrastructure. With a heritage of over 25 years investing in and operating businesses across the digital ecosystem, including cell towers, data centers, fiber, small cells, and edge infrastructure, the DigitalBridge team manages a $72 billion portfolio of infrastructure assets on behalf of its limited partners and shareholders. Headquartered in Boca Raton, DigitalBridge has key offices in New York, Los Angeles, London, Luxembourg, and Singapore. For more information, visit: www.digitalbridge.com.

