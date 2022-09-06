DigitalBridge to Participate in Upcoming Investor and Industry Conferences in September 2022

BOCA RATON, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (“DigitalBridge” or the “Company”) (NYSE: DBRG) today announced that senior executives from the Company will participate in the following upcoming investor and industry conferences:

September 9 – September 15: Goldman Sachs Communacopia & Technology Conference

Marc Ganzi, CEO of DigitalBridge, will be speaking on September 13 th at 3:45 pm PT.

at 3:45 pm PT. Senior Management from the firm will be conducting 1×1 meetings with investors at the conference.

September 13 – September 14: Bank of America Securities 2022 Global Real Estate Conference

Senior Management from the firm will be conducting 1×1 meetings with investors at the conference.

September 14 – September 15: infra/STRUCTURE | Toronto

Sadiq Malik, Managing Director, Investment Management, DigitalBridge, will be speaking at the panel discussion: Where is the Money Headed? on September 15th at 10:20 am ET.

To attend the conference and listen to keynote remarks by DigitalBridge, please register on the event’s website link here.

September 19 – September 21: Deutsche Bank 30th Annual Leveraged Finance Conference

Marc Ganzi, CEO of DigitalBridge, will be speaking on September 20 th at 10:40 am MT.

at 10:40 am MT. Tom Yanagi, Managing Director, Head of Debt Capital Markets of DigitalBridge, will be conducting 1×1 meetings at the conference.

September 28: TMT M&A Forum USA 2022

Kevin Smithen, Chief Commercial and Strategy Officer of DigitalBridge, will be delivering the opening keynote speech on September 28 th at 8:45 am ET.

at 8:45 am ET. Chris Moon, Managing Director, Credit at DigitalBridge, will participate in the Financing Digital Infrastructure roundtable at 2:00 pm ET.

DigitalBridge participating portfolio companies:

Robert Paige, Senior Vice President of M&A at Vertical Bridge, will be speaking as part of the Future TowerCo Panel: Creating Synergies and Future-Proof Business Models at 12:20 pm ET.

Sharif Metwalli, Chief Financial Officer of Vantage Data Centers, will be speaking as part of the Data Center Leaders Panel: Creating Long-Term Investment Strategies at 4:45 pm ET.

To attend the conference and listen to keynote remarks by DigitalBridge and its portfolio companies, please register on the event’s website link here.

September 28 – September 30: Mobile World Congress, Las Vegas 2022

Jonathan Adelstein, Managing Director Head of Global Policy and Public Investment of DigitalBridge, will be speaking alongside Zayo Vice President of Product Management Chaz Kramer on the Tower and Fiber Panel Discussion on September 28, 2022.

DigitalBridge participating portfolio companies:

ExteNet Systems Chief Revenue Officer Monnie McGaffigan will be speaking on the panel Unlocking 5G for Meaningful Connectivity on September 28 th at 1:30 pm PT.

for Meaningful Connectivity on September 28 at 1:30 pm PT. Boingo CEO Mike Finley will be part of the keynote, Viva Tech Vegas on September 28 th at 4:30 pm PT.

Viva Tech Vegas on September 28 at 4:30 pm PT. Boingo Chief Commercial Officer Mike Zeto will present on private 5G during the “Technology Shaping our Future” session on September 29th at 12:30 pm PT.

To attend the conference and listen to keynote remarks by DigitalBridge and its portfolio companies, please register on the event’s website link here.

DigitalBridge presentations at Investor Conferences will be made available via webcast on the Shareholders section of the DigitalBridge website at www.digitalbridge.com.

About DigitalBridge

DigitalBridge (NYSE: DBRG) is a leading global digital infrastructure firm. With a heritage of over 25 years investing in and operating businesses across the digital ecosystem including cell towers, data centers, fiber, small cells, and edge infrastructure, the DigitalBridge team manages a $48 billion portfolio of digital infrastructure assets on behalf of its limited partners and shareholders. Headquartered in Boca Raton, DigitalBridge has key offices in New York, Los Angeles, London, and Singapore. For more information, visit: www.digitalbridge.com.

Contacts

Investors:



Severin White



Managing Director, Head of Public Investor Relations



(212) 547-2777



severin.white@digitalbridge.com

Media:



Joele Frank, Wilkinson Brimmer Katcher



Jon Keehner / Aura Reinhard



(212) 355-4449



dbrg-jf@joelefrank.com