DigitalBridge to Participate in Upcoming Investor and Industry Conferences in October 2022

BOCA RATON, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (“DigitalBridge” or the “Company”) (NYSE: DBRG) today announced that senior executives from the Company will participate in the following upcoming investor and industry conferences:

October 12 – October 13: Houlihan Lokey Global Tech Conference, New York, NY

Jacky Wu, CFO of DigitalBridge, to participate in the Learn from the Best: M&A panel on October 13, 2022 at 3:00pm ET.

Senior Management executives from the firm will be conducting 1×1 meetings at the conference.

October 17 – October 20: Capacity Europe 2022, London, U.K.

Chris Moon, Managing Director, Credit at DigitalBridge will participate in the Day Two Keynote Panel: “What Does the Future Hold for Telecoms in an Inflationary Environment” at 9:30am GMT.

Warren Roll, Managing Director, Investment Management at DigitalBridge will be participate in the “Is the Development of European Fibre Market Being Curtailed” panel at 12:05pm GMT.

To attend the conference and listen to keynote remarks by DigitalBridge and its portfolio companies, please register on the event’s website link here.

October 19 – October 20: McKinsey & Company 2022 Global Infrastructure Initiative Summit, Tokyo, Japan

Marc Ganzi, CEO of Digital Bridge to participate in the “Building Cyber Resilience” panel on October 20, 2022 at 10:35am JST.

About DigitalBridge

DigitalBridge (NYSE: DBRG) is a leading global digital infrastructure firm. With a heritage of over 25 years investing in and operating businesses across the digital ecosystem including cell towers, data centers, fiber, small cells, and edge infrastructure, the DigitalBridge team manages a $48 billion portfolio of digital infrastructure assets on behalf of its limited partners and shareholders. Headquartered in Boca Raton, DigitalBridge has key offices in New York, Los Angeles, London, and Singapore. For more information, visit: www.digitalbridge.com.

