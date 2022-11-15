DigitalBridge to Participate in Upcoming Investor and Industry Conferences in November 2022

BOCA RATON, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (“DigitalBridge” or the “Company”) (NYSE: DBRG) today announced that senior executives from the Company will participate in the following upcoming investor and industry conferences:

November 14: Goldman Sachs CFO Conference – San Francisco, CA

Jacky Wu, Executive Vice President, CFO of DigitalBridge will be in attendance.

November 16: 2022 USTelecom Broadband Investment Forum – virtual

Marc Ganzi, CEO of DigitalBridge will be participating on a fireside chat presentation on Wednesday, November 16, 2022, at 1:00pm ET.

November 17-18: 2022 Milken Institute Middle East and Africa Summit – Abu Dhabi, UAE

Marc Ganzi, CEO of DigitalBridge will be participating on “ The Transition Investment Opportunity to Enhance Climate Resilience” panel on Thursday, November 17, 2022, at 10:00am GT.

November 29-30: TowerXchange Meetup Asia 2022 – Singapore

Brandon Amber, Head of Business Development Asia will be in attendance alongside DigitalBridge portfolio participating company: Suresh Sidhu, CEO and Founder of EdgePoint will be delivering the keynote address on November 29, 2022, at 9:50am SGT.



November 29 – December 1: Capacity Asia 2022 – Singapore

Brandon Amber, Head of Business Development Asia will be in attendance alongside DigitalBridge portfolio participating companies: Clement Goh, CEO Xenith IG will be speaking on the panel discussion “ APAC fibrenomics – have we reached an inflection point in FTTX affordability?” November 30, 2022, at 11:00am SGT. Suresh Sidhu, CEO and Founder of EdgePoint will be speaking as part of the “ What will Asia’s 5G Connectivity Map Look Like in 2025?” panel, December 1, 2022, at 9:45am SGT.



About DigitalBridge

DigitalBridge (NYSE: DBRG) is a leading global digital infrastructure firm. With a heritage of over 25 years investing in and operating businesses across the digital ecosystem including cell towers, data centers, fiber, small cells, and edge infrastructure, the DigitalBridge team manages a $50 billion portfolio of digital infrastructure assets on behalf of its limited partners and shareholders. Headquartered in Boca Raton, DigitalBridge has key offices in New York, Los Angeles, London, Luxembourg and Singapore. For more information, visit: www.digitalbridge.com.

