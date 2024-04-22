Home Business Wire DigitalBridge Announces Exchanges and Redemption of 2025 Exchangeable Senior Notes
Business Wire

DigitalBridge Announces Exchanges and Redemption of 2025 Exchangeable Senior Notes

di Business Wire

Transactions Further Simplify Corporate Balance Sheet

BOCA RATON, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE: DBRG) (“DigitalBridge” or the “Company”) today announced the exchanges and redemption of the remaining $78 million balance of its 5.75% Exchangeable Senior Notes due 2025 (“2025 Senior Notes”). The transactions resulted in the issuance of 8.2 million additional Class A common shares to exchanging noteholders, which have previously been included in the Company’s calculation of its fully diluted share count, and a cash payment of $5 million to redeem the remaining outstanding principal balance of the 2025 Senior Notes following the exchanges.

The Company has filed a prospectus supplement and a current report on Form 8-K with the Securities and Exchange Commission in connection with the registration of common shares issued to certain holders in exchange for their 2025 Senior Notes.

About DigitalBridge

DigitalBridge (NYSE: DBRG) is a leading global alternative asset manager dedicated to investing in digital infrastructure. With a heritage of over 25 years investing in and operating businesses across the digital ecosystem, including cell towers, data centers, fiber, small cells, and edge infrastructure, the DigitalBridge team manages over $80 billion of infrastructure assets on behalf of its limited partners and shareholders. Headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida, DigitalBridge has key offices in New York, Los Angeles, London, Luxembourg, and Singapore.

Contacts

Investors:

Severin White

Managing Director

(212) 547-2777

severin.white@digitalbridge.com

Media:

Joele Frank, Wilkinson Brimmer Katcher

Jon Keehner / Sarah Salky

(212) 355-4449

dbrg-jf@joelefrank.com

Articoli correlati

Lumentum to Announce Fiscal Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results on May 6, 2024

Business Wire Business Wire -
SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Lumentum Holdings Inc. ("Lumentum") today announced that it will release its fiscal third quarter 2024 financial...
Continua a leggere

Pizza Hut Puts Good on Its Menu with Investments in Sustainably Sourced Cheese with Dairy Farmers of America

Business Wire Business Wire -
Iconic pizza brand sees positive results from sustainable cheese project in the U.S., launches two pilots in global markets...
Continua a leggere

ICE Environmental Contracts Traded the Equivalent of $1 Trillion in Notional Value for the Third Consecutive Year

Business Wire Business Wire -
EUA Markets Reach Record Participation Through 2023 and Q1 2024 with Record Trading Activity in North American Environmental Markets...
Continua a leggere
Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche
iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php