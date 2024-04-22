DigitalBridge Announces Exchanges and Redemption of 2025 Exchangeable Senior Notes

Transactions Further Simplify Corporate Balance Sheet

BOCA RATON, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE: DBRG) (“DigitalBridge” or the “Company”) today announced the exchanges and redemption of the remaining $78 million balance of its 5.75% Exchangeable Senior Notes due 2025 (“2025 Senior Notes”). The transactions resulted in the issuance of 8.2 million additional Class A common shares to exchanging noteholders, which have previously been included in the Company’s calculation of its fully diluted share count, and a cash payment of $5 million to redeem the remaining outstanding principal balance of the 2025 Senior Notes following the exchanges.

The Company has filed a prospectus supplement and a current report on Form 8-K with the Securities and Exchange Commission in connection with the registration of common shares issued to certain holders in exchange for their 2025 Senior Notes.

About DigitalBridge

DigitalBridge (NYSE: DBRG) is a leading global alternative asset manager dedicated to investing in digital infrastructure. With a heritage of over 25 years investing in and operating businesses across the digital ecosystem, including cell towers, data centers, fiber, small cells, and edge infrastructure, the DigitalBridge team manages over $80 billion of infrastructure assets on behalf of its limited partners and shareholders. Headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida, DigitalBridge has key offices in New York, Los Angeles, London, Luxembourg, and Singapore.

Contacts

Investors:



Severin White



Managing Director



(212) 547-2777



severin.white@digitalbridge.com

Media:



Joele Frank, Wilkinson Brimmer Katcher



Jon Keehner / Sarah Salky



(212) 355-4449



dbrg-jf@joelefrank.com