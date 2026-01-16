Digital Wealth Partners Chooses Two Prime to Manage $250 Million in Bitcoin Holdings

NEW YORK & DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Two Prime Inc. (“Two Prime” or “the firm”), a leading provider of bitcoin financial services to institutional investors, today announced that Digital Wealth Partners (DWP), a Registered Investment Advisor (RIA) that specializes in digital assets, has selected Two Prime to manage approximately $250 million of bitcoin on behalf of the firm’s clients. The DWP bitcoin strategy, powered by Two Prime, delivers low-volatility, bitcoin-denominated returns through a separately managed account. This builds on an existing relationship where Two Prime provides bespoke trading strategies to DWP.

“This expanded relationship with Digital Wealth Partners, one of the premier independent RIAs for digital assets, is a testament to our dedication to performance, risk management, and maintaining outstanding client partnerships,” said Alexander S. Blume, Chief Executive Officer of Two Prime. “We are committed to helping our clients achieve their investment objectives by employing both traditional quantitative and bitcoin-specific investment strategies to generate superior risk-adjusted returns in an increasingly important asset class.”

“As a trusted advisor to family offices, high-net-worth individuals and RIAs, we choose our asset management partners with extreme care, scrutinizing not just their performance, but also their transparency and operational excellence,” said Max Kahn, Chief Executive Officer of Digital Wealth Partners. “Two Prime’s investment process and risk management strategies will provide our clients with a meaningful opportunity to help grow their bitcoin holdings and protect them in volatile markets.”

As bitcoin and other digital assets gain broader acceptance, the need for experienced investment advisors has become increasingly critical. “Institutions are not only looking for exposure, but also strategies to manage risk, generate yield, and integrate bitcoin into portfolios with the same standards applied to traditional assets,” added Mr. Blume.

About Two Prime

Two Prime is an SEC-Registered Investment Advisor that provides institutional investors with intelligent, transparent exposure to bitcoin through bespoke derivatives strategies. Serving clients ranging from corporate treasuries and miners to family offices, Two Prime combines white-glove service with unmatched visibility into operations, strategy, and performance. Two Prime Lending, its credit team, is one of the largest bitcoin-secured lenders in the world.

For more information, visit www.twoprime.com

X: @Two_Prime

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/twoprime/

About Digital Wealth Partners

Digital Wealth Partners is a Registered Investment Advisory (RIA) that specializes in digital assets (crypto/blockchain).

For more information, visit https://www.digitalwealthpartners.net

Disclosure

Two Prime Inc. (“Two Prime”) is an SEC-registered investment adviser. Digital Wealth Partners (“DWP”) is also an SEC-registered investment adviser. Registration does not imply a certain level of skill or training. This press release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities or advisory services. Investments in Bitcoin and other digital assets involve a high degree of risk, including volatility, liquidity, cybersecurity, and regulatory risks. Investors should carefully consider these risks before investing.

Past performance is not indicative of future results. Any references to returns or strategies are provided for illustrative purposes only and are not guarantees of future performance. All performance information, if mentioned, is presented net of applicable fees and expenses. Statements from clients or partners included herein were not compensated unless otherwise disclosed. No testimonial should be construed as a guarantee of future performance or success.

