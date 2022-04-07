Digital Media Solutions to Participate in the Upcoming Noble Capital Markets’ Eighteenth Annual Investor Conference on April 20-21, 2022

CLEARWATER, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$DMS #digitaladvertising—Digital Media Solutions, Inc. (NYSE: DMS), a leading provider of technology-enabled digital performance advertising solutions connecting consumers and advertisers, today announced that the company will present at the Noble Capital Markets’ Eighteenth Annual Investor Conference at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino located in Hollywood, Florida on Thursday, April 21 at 12:00 pm ET. Management will also host investor meetings on Wednesday, April 20 and Thursday, April 21.

A high-definition, video webcast of the presentation will be available the following day on the Digital Media Solutions investor website at https://investors.digitalmediasolutions.com.

About Digital Media Solutions

Digital Media Solutions, Inc. (NYSE: DMS) is a leading provider of technology-enabled digital performance advertising solutions connecting consumers and advertisers within auto, home, health and life insurance plus a long list of top consumer verticals. The DMS first-party data asset, proprietary advertising technology, significant proprietary media distribution and data-driven processes help digital advertising clients de-risk their advertising spend while scaling their customer bases. Learn more at https://digitalmediasolutions.com.

