Home Business Wire Digital Media Solutions to Participate in the Upcoming Noble Capital Markets' Eighteenth...
Business Wire

Digital Media Solutions to Participate in the Upcoming Noble Capital Markets’ Eighteenth Annual Investor Conference on April 20-21, 2022

di Business Wire

CLEARWATER, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$DMS #digitaladvertisingDigital Media Solutions, Inc. (NYSE: DMS), a leading provider of technology-enabled digital performance advertising solutions connecting consumers and advertisers, today announced that the company will present at the Noble Capital Markets’ Eighteenth Annual Investor Conference at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino located in Hollywood, Florida on Thursday, April 21 at 12:00 pm ET. Management will also host investor meetings on Wednesday, April 20 and Thursday, April 21.

A high-definition, video webcast of the presentation will be available the following day on the Digital Media Solutions investor website at https://investors.digitalmediasolutions.com.

About Digital Media Solutions

Digital Media Solutions, Inc. (NYSE: DMS) is a leading provider of technology-enabled digital performance advertising solutions connecting consumers and advertisers within auto, home, health and life insurance plus a long list of top consumer verticals. The DMS first-party data asset, proprietary advertising technology, significant proprietary media distribution and data-driven processes help digital advertising clients de-risk their advertising spend while scaling their customer bases. Learn more at https://digitalmediasolutions.com.

Contacts

Investor Contact:
Thomas Bock

(704) 412-8892

tbock@dmsgroup.com

Media Contact:
Melissa Ledesma

(201) 528-5272

mledesma@dmsgroup.com

Articoli correlati

Uber Announces Date of First Quarter 2022 Results Conference Call

Business Wire Business Wire -
SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: UBER) will hold its quarterly conference call to discuss its first quarter 2022...
Continua a leggere

SynSaber Co-Founder Ron Fabela to Participate in OT Edge Visibility Webinar

Business Wire Business Wire -
Fabela Will Join Fellow Industry Veterans Mark Weatherford and Ali Golshan to Discuss Key Issues Facing Asset Owners in...
Continua a leggere

MaxLinear, Inc. Announces Conference Call to Review First Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Business Wire Business Wire -
Wednesday, April 27, 2022 at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time; 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time CARLSBAD, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--MaxLinear, Inc. (NASDAQ: MXL), a...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE

Uber Announces Date of First Quarter 2022 Results Conference Call

Business Wire