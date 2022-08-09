Digital Media Solutions, Inc. Announces Q2 2022 Financial Results

Second-quarter net revenue of $91 million

Second-quarter net loss and Adjusted EBITDA of $12 million and $3 million, respectively

Second-quarter gross margin of 26% and Variable Marketing Margin (VMM) of 33%

Announced third quarter 2022 net revenue guidance of $87 – $90 million and Adjusted EBITDA guidance of $4 – $6 million

Reduced full-year 2022 net revenue guidance to $390 – $400 million and Adjusted EBITDA guidance to $30 – $35 million

Announces a multi-year strategic advertising partnership with internet technology and content evaluation company Seekr.

Digital Media Solutions, Inc. (NYSE: DMS), a leading provider of technology-enabled digital performance advertising solutions connecting consumers and advertisers, today announced financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2022.

“ We are pleased with the results we delivered despite the challenges that resulted from macro-economic factors during the quarter. We are seeing positive momentum in key areas of our business such as growth in our independent agent base with an increase of 9% quarter over quarter bringing the total agent count to 7,026. Our data signals program also grew significantly on the back of the Traverse acquisition and is a cornerstone to our future growth. We remain optimistic that our dynamic diversification and agility continue to position DMS with the resilience needed to effectively weather industry instability successfully,” said Joe Marinucci, CEO of DMS.

The steadfast competitive advantage of DMS is a direct result of the Company’s ability to harness the power of real-time consumer intent to drive efficiency and higher yield through the expanding DMS first-party data asset.

In the quarter, DMS continued to make a number of significant investments in the business such as expanding the Company’s base of independent agents. Marinucci continued, “ The growth of our agent base provides greater predictability and diversification against the volatility we are seeing in the current market with the enterprise clients. Over the coming year, we see an opportunity to grow and expand our agent base by up to 40% more agents as a result of the investments we have made.”

The company has also focused on capitalizing on staffing efficiencies that help accelerate the recovery of growth while mitigating additional operating expenses. DMS remains committed to its investment in people, process and technology, with a significant emphasis on its data and technology assets.

“ We believe 2022, specifically Q2, represents trough level performance for us with momentum building back for us in Q3 and Q4. This should set up 2023 as a year when we return to growth.” said Rick Rodick, DMS CFO.

The Company’s next phases of growth will include continuing to invest in the growth of independent agent operations along with commercialized audience activation. The audience activation initiatives lead to more efficient targeting and retargeting of consumers across the DMS platforms where the Company can engage consumers and deliver stronger advertising ROI to the Company’s advertiser clients, as can be seen in the newly announced partnership with Seekr. For additional information, see the Seekr partnership press release at https://investors.digitalmediasolutions.com.

In August of last year, the Company announced plans to evaluate strategic alternatives for DMS to further maximize shareholder value. The process has not yet concluded, and the Company plans to provide updates when they are available.

Second-Quarter 2022 Performance:

(All comparisons are relative to the second quarter of 2021)

Net revenue of $91 million, down 13%

Gross profit margin of 26%, a decrease of 6.4 PPTS

Variable Marketing Margin of 33%, a decrease of 5.5 PPTS

Operating expenses totaled $35 million, an increase of $7 million

Net loss of $12 million compared to net income of $5 million

Adjusted EBITDA of $3 million, compared to $16 million

EPS of $(0.18) compared to $0.07

Ended the quarter with $26 million in cash and cash equivalents, and total debt of $217 million

Second-Quarter 2022 Segment Performance (excluding intra-company revenue):

(All comparisons are relative to the second quarter of 2021)

Brand-Direct Solutions generated revenue of $45 million, down 25%. Gross margin was 19%, down from 26%.

Marketplace Solutions generated revenue of $54 million, down 6%. Gross margin was 23%, down from 29%.

Solutions generated revenue of $54 million, down 6%. Gross margin was 23%, down from 29%. Technology Solutions, previously named “Other Solutions” generated revenue of $3 million, up 33%. Gross margin was 84%, up from 76%.

Third-Quarter and Full-Year 2022 Guidance:

Due to the macroeconomic risks and uncertainty ahead, the Company is announcing guidance for its third quarter and revising guidance for revenue and adjusted EBITDA for the full year 2022, as follows:

Third-Quarter 2022:

Net Revenue: $87 – $90 million

Gross Margin: 28% – 31%

Variable Marketing Margin: 32% – 36%

Adjusted EBITDA: $4 – $6 million

Full-Year 2022:

Net Revenue: $390 – $400 million

Gross Margin: 28% – 31%

Variable Marketing Margin: 32% – 36%

Adjusted EBITDA: $30 – $35 million

Adjusted EBITDA and Variable Marketing Margin are non-GAAP financial measures. Management believes that Adjusted EBITDA and Variable Marketing Margin provide useful information to investors and help explain and isolate the core operating performance of the business — refer to the “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” section below. For guidance purposes, the Company is not providing a quantitative reconciliation of these non-GAAP measures in reliance on the “unreasonable efforts” exception for forward-looking non-GAAP measures set forth in SEC rules because certain financial information, the probable significance of which cannot be determined, is not available and cannot be reasonably estimated without unreasonable effort and expense.

Forward-Looking Statements:

About DMS:

Digital Media Solutions, Inc. (NYSE: DMS) is a leading provider of data-driven, technology-enabled digital performance advertising solutions connecting consumers and advertisers within the auto, home, health, and life insurance, plus a long list of top consumer verticals. The DMS first-party data asset, proprietary advertising technology, significant proprietary media distribution, and data-driven processes help digital advertising clients de-risk their advertising spend while scaling their customer bases. Learn more at https://digitalmediasolutions.com.

DIGITAL MEDIA SOLUTIONS, INC. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited) (in thousands, except per share data) June 30,



2022 December 31,



2021 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 26,370 $ 26,394 Accounts receivable, net of allowances of $5,860 and $4,930, respectively 46,545 51,578 Prepaid and other current assets 1,188 3,698 Income tax receivable 1,537 2,078 Total current assets 75,640 83,748 Property and equipment, net 18,152 19,168 Goodwill 76,947 76,558 Intangible assets, net 58,888 66,228 Deferred tax assets — — Other assets 858 889 Total assets $ 230,485 $ 246,591 LIABILITIES AND DEFICIT Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 40,684 $ 42,073 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 9,912 9,473 Current portion of long-term debt 2,250 2,250 Income taxes payable 193 103 Tax Receivable Agreement liability 1,310 1,310 Contingent consideration payable – current 10,909 7,370 Deferred acquisitions consideration payable – current 4,928 4,785 Total current liabilities 70,186 67,364 Long-term debt 215,089 215,505 Deferred tax liabilities 4,001 4,786 Private Placement Warrant liabilities 480 3,960 Contingent consideration payable – non-current 494 1,069 Other non-current liabilities 1,754 1,725 Total liabilities 292,004 294,409 Stockholders’ deficit: Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value, 100,000 shares authorized; none issued and outstanding at June 30, 2022 — — Class A Common Stock, $0.0001 par value, 500,000 shares authorized; 36,564 issued and outstanding at June 30, 2022 3 3 Class B convertible common stock, $0.0001 par value, 60,000 shares authorized; 25,699 issued and 25,699 outstanding at June 30, 2022 3 3 Class C convertible common stock, $0.0001 par value, 40,000 authorized; none issued and outstanding at June 30, 2022 — — Additional paid-in capital (22,313 ) (25,239 ) Cumulative deficit (11,060 ) (944 ) Total stockholders’ deficit (33,367 ) (26,177 ) Non-controlling interest (28,152 ) (21,641 ) Total deficit (61,519 ) (47,818 ) Total liabilities and deficit $ 230,485 $ 246,591

DIGITAL MEDIA SOLUTIONS, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited) (in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net revenue $ 91,197 $ 105,079 $ 200,307 $ 201,882 Cost of revenue (exclusive of depreciation and amortization shown separately below) 67,784 71,359 145,624 140,541 Salaries and related costs 13,237 11,708 26,945 21,977 General and administrative expenses 12,444 10,552 23,544 17,514 Depreciation and amortization 7,173 7,044 14,233 12,463 Acquisition costs 279 466 292 1,960 Change in fair value of contingent consideration liabilities (55 ) — 2,536 — (Loss) income from operations $ (9,665 ) $ 3,950 $ (12,867 ) $ 7,427 Interest expense 3,817 3,622 7,502 6,879 Change in fair value of warrant liabilities (1,640 ) (7,750 ) (3,480 ) (7,435 ) Loss on debt extinguishment — 2,108 — 2,108 Net (loss) income before income taxes $ (11,842 ) $ 5,970 $ (16,889 ) $ 5,875 Income tax expense 45 1,031 355 1,148 Net (loss) income $ (11,887 ) $ 4,939 $ (17,244 ) $ 4,727 Net (loss) income attributable to non-controlling interest (4,905 ) 2,411 (7,121 ) 2,373 Net (loss) income attributable to Digital Media Solutions, Inc. $ (6,982 ) $ 2,528 $ (10,123 ) $ 2,354 Weighted-average shares outstanding – basic 39,553 35,377 37,969 34,315 Weighted-average shares outstanding – diluted 65,252 36,522 63,682 34,325 Earnings (loss) per share attributable to Digital Media Solutions, Inc.: Basic – per common shares $ (0.18 ) $ 0.07 $ (0.27 ) $ 0.07 Diluted – per common shares $ (0.18 ) $ 0.07 $ (0.27 ) $ (0.06 )

DIGITAL MEDIA SOLUTIONS, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited) (in thousands) Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 2021 Cash flows from operating activities Net (loss) income $ (17,244 ) $ 4,727 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities Provision for bad debt 1,339 909 Depreciation and amortization 14,233 12,463 Lease restructuring charges 2 174 Loss on debt extinguishment — 2,108 Stock-based compensation, net of amounts capitalized 3,908 2,530 Amortization of debt issuance costs 938 528 Deferred income tax provision, net (785 ) 364 Change in fair value of contingent consideration 2,536 560 Change in fair value of warrant liability (3,480 ) (7,435 ) Change in income tax receivable and payable 631 (2,328 ) Change in accounts receivable 4,026 (4,330 ) Change in prepaid expenses and other current assets 2,585 222 Change in accounts payable and accrued expenses (1,275 ) (6,768 ) Change in other liabilities 27 (190 ) Net cash provided by operating activities $ 7,441 $ 3,534 Cash flows from investing activities Additions to property and equipment $ (3,197 ) $ (4,212 ) Acquisition of businesses, net of cash acquired (2,579 ) (24,830 ) Net cash used in investing activities $ (5,776 ) $ (29,042 ) Cash flows from financing activities Proceeds from issuance of long-term debt — 220,840 Payments of long-term debt and notes payable $ (1,126 ) $ (199,851 ) Proceeds from borrowings on revolving credit facilities — 11,000 Payments of borrowings on revolving credit facilities — (15,000 ) Payment of debt issuance costs — (3,565 ) Payment of equity issuance — (322 ) Payment of early termination — (188 ) Proceeds from warrants exercised — 11 Distributions to non-controlling interest holders (563 ) — Other — 15 Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities $ (1,689 ) $ 12,940 Net change in cash $ (24 ) $ (12,568 ) Cash, beginning of period 26,394 31,397 Cash, end of period $ 26,370 $ 18,829 Supplemental Disclosure of Cash Flow Information Cash Paid During the Period For Interest $ 6,524 $ 6,308 Income taxes $ — $ 3,837 Non-Cash Investing and Financing Transactions: Contingent and deferred acquisition consideration $ 2,964 $ 14,890 Stock-based compensation capitalized in property and equipment $ 208 $ 229 Capital expenditures included in accounts payable $ 269 $ 1,144 Issuance of equity for Aimtell/Aramis//PushPros, and Crisp Results $ — $ 35,000

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

In addition to providing financial measurements based on accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (“GAAP”), this earnings release includes additional financial measures that are not prepared in accordance with GAAP (“non-GAAP”), including Variable Marketing Margin, Adjusted EBITDA, Unlevered Free Cash Flow, Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted EPS. A reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures can be found below.

As explained further below, we use these financial measures internally to review the performance of our business units without regard to certain accounting treatments, non-operational, extraordinary or non-recurring items. We believe that presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures provides useful information to investors regarding our results of operations. Because of these limitations, management relies primarily on its GAAP results and uses non-GAAP measures only as a supplement.

Variable Marketing Margin

Variable Marketing Margin is a measure of the efficiency of the Company’s revenue generation efforts, measuring revenue after subtracting the variable marketing and direct media costs that are directly associated with revenue generation. Variable Marketing Margin and Variable Marketing Margin % of revenue are key reporting metrics by which the Company measures the efficacy of its marketing and media acquisition efforts.

Variable Marketing Margin is defined as revenue less variable marketing expense. Variable marketing expense is defined as the expense attributable to variable costs paid for direct marketing and media acquisition costs, and includes only the portion of cost of revenue attributable to costs paid for this direct marketing activity and advertising acquired for resale to the Company’s customers, and excludes overhead, fixed costs and personnel-related expenses. The majority of these variable advertising costs are expressly intended to drive traffic to our websites and to our customers’ websites, and these variable advertising costs are included in cost of revenue on the company’s consolidated statements of operations.

Below is a reconciliation of net loss to Variable Marketing Margin and net loss % of revenue to Variable Marketing Margin % of revenue.

The following table provides a reconciliation of Variable Marketing Margin to net loss, the most directly comparable GAAP measure (in thousands, except percentages):

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net (loss) income $ (11,887 ) $ 4,939 $ (17,244 ) $ 4,727 Net (loss) income % of revenue (13 )% 5 % (9 )% 2 % Adjustments to reconcile to variable marketing Cost of revenue adjustment (1) $ 6,400 $ 6,392 $ 13,177 $ 9,705 Salaries and related costs 13,237 11,708 26,945 21,977 General and administrative expense 12,444 10,552 23,544 17,514 Acquisition costs (2,312 ) (94 ) 292 1,400 Depreciation and amortization 7,173 7,044 14,233 12,463 Change in fair value of contingent 2,536 560 2,536 560 Change in fair value of warrant liabilities (1,640 ) (7,750 ) (3,480 ) (7,435 ) Debt extinguishment — 2,108 — 2,108 Interest expense, net 3,817 3,622 7,502 6,879 Income tax expense 45 1,031 355 1,148 Total adjustments $ 41,700 $ 35,173 $ 85,104 $ 66,319 Variable marketing margin $ 29,813 $ 40,112 $ 67,860 $ 71,046 Variable marketing margin % of revenue 33 % 38 % 34 % 35 % (1) Represents amounts reported as cost of revenue that are not direct media costs associated with lead sales, which were added back for the purpose of the Variable Marketing Margin (“VMM”).

Adjusted EBITDA, Unlevered Free Cash Flow and Unlevered Free Cash Flow Conversion

Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net (loss) income, excluding (a) interest expense, (b) income tax expense, (c) depreciation and amortization, (d) change in fair value of warrant liabilities, (e) debt extinguishment, (f) stock-based compensation, (g) change in tax receivable agreement liability, (h) restructuring costs, (i) acquisition costs, and (j) other expense.

In addition, we adjust to take into account estimated cost synergies related to our acquisitions. These adjustments are estimated based on cost-savings that are expected to be realized within our acquisitions over time as these acquisitions are fully integrated into DMS. These cost-savings result from the removal of cost and or service redundancies that already exist within DMS, technology synergies as systems are consolidated and centralized, headcount reductions based on redundancies, right-sized cost structure of media and service costs utilizing the most beneficial contracts within DMS and the acquired companies with external media and service providers. We believe that these non-synergized costs tend to overstate our expenses during the periods in which such synergies are still being realized.

Furthermore, in order to review the performance of the combined business over periods that extend prior to our ownership of the acquired businesses, we include the pre-acquisition performance of the businesses acquired. Management believes that doing so helps to understand the combined operating performance and potential of the business as a whole and makes it easier to compare performance of the combined business over different periods.

Unlevered Free Cash Flow is defined as Adjusted EBITDA, less capital expenditures, and Unlevered Free Cash Flow Conversion is defined as Unlevered Free Cash Flow divided by Adjusted EBITDA.

The following table provides a reconciliation between Adjusted net income and Adjusted EBITDA, and Unlevered Free Cash Flow, from Net loss, the most directly comparable GAAP measure (in thousands):

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net (loss) income $ (11,887 ) $ 4,939 $ (17,244 ) $ 4,727 Adjustments Interest expense 3,817 3,622 7,502 6,879 Income tax expense 45 1,031 355 1,148 Depreciation and amortization 7,173 7,044 14,233 12,463 Change in fair value of warrant liabilities (1) (1,640 ) (7,750 ) (3,480 ) (7,435 ) Loss on debt extinguishment — 2,108 — 2,108 Stock-based compensation expense 2,066 1,273 3,908 2,530 Restructuring costs 1,784 432 2,178 81 Acquisition costs (2) 224 466 2,828 1,960 Other expense (3) 1,441 1,756 3,234 3,242 Adjusted net income $ 3,023 $ 14,921 $ 13,514 $ 27,703 Additional adjustments Pro forma cost savings – Reorganization (4) $ — $ — $ — $ 31 Pro forma cost savings – Acquisitions (5) — 1,030 — 1,800 Acquisitions EBITDA (6) — — — 2,711 Adjusted EBITDA $ 3,023 $ 15,951 $ 13,514 $ 32,245 Less: Capital Expenditures 1,580 1,821 3,197 4,212 Unlevered free cash flow $ 1,443 $ 14,130 $ 10,317 $ 28,033 Unlevered free cash flow conversion 47.7 % 88.6 % 76.3 % 86.9 %

