Digital Health Platform Parallel Learning Accelerates U.S. Expansion by Adding Three Key Hires to Executive Team to Further Scale and Expand Services

Edtech startup—along with rounding out leadership team with healthcare industry leaders—announces formal relationship with Pearson Clinical for streamlined access to clinical evaluations and assessments

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Parallel Learning (Parallel), the digital health platform that provides a new way to test, diagnose, and empower students with learning and thinking differences, announced today three new hires to its growing executive team. Dr. A. Jordan Wright, assessment and clinical psychologist and researcher who previously served on Parallel’s advisory board, is joining as Chief Clinical Officer. Armaan Gandhi is joining as Vice President of Marketing, previously Head of Marketing at Cerebral where he oversaw and led the full marketing team at the fast-growing online mental health company. Ryan McFarlane is joining as Senior Vice President of K-12 Revenue, formerly Vice President of Sales at SchoolMint where he led sales and account management for the education software company. Each executive brings extensive knowledge of the digital health and education sectors, and their expertise will position Parallel as a leader in nationwide psychoeducational services for students both in and out of the classroom. Additionally, Parallel today announced rapid growth numbers, a partnership with Pearson Clinical for psychological assessments, and its expansion into Michigan, Colorado and Ohio, with the commitment to add more states to its roster later this year.

Parallel has an end-to-end suite of services that go beyond initial psychological evaluations to offer ongoing support to students including specialized tutoring, executive function coaching, behavioral therapy and speech and language therapy. Services are available directly to families in the 33 PSYPACT states (along with California, New York, Texas and Florida) as well as to school districts as part of the company’s enterprise offering. With Parallel, services begin within days, instead of the typical wait of months, and cost a fraction of the price of traditional diagnosis and support. Parallel offers specialized care at a quicker, more convenient and affordable rate compared to traditional care options.

Executive function coaching and tutoring are live in all 50 states, with a new partnership with Pearson Clinical that expands Parallel’s assessment services. Working with Pearson allows full access to their range of clinical assessments that continues Parallel’s commitment to underserved students across the United States. The relationship streamlines Parallel’s ability to offer affordable and accessible educational and psychological evaluations.

“Lack of access to behavioral, psychological and educational resources is an issue nationwide, which is why expanding our services into all U.S. states is a priority for our business,” said Diana Heldfond, Founder and CEO of Parallel Learning. “Our new team members are essential to make that vision a reality. We’re proud to bring such knowledgeable, esteemed individuals on board as we solidify new partnerships and expand our product roadmap to make these resources more accessible.”

Parallel’s new hires and expansions come four months after its $20M Series A funding round led by Tiger Global, which brought the company’s total financing to-date to $22.8M. Compared to growth at the end of Q1, Parallel has signed 4x more contracts with school partners and has had a 1400% increase in contracted revenue (up 10x). Parallel’s monthly revenue has increased 2.5x compared to the end of March, with 2x more clients overall. Additionally, the number of providers in Parallel’s network has grown by 58% since the end of Q1.

“Parallel’s one-of-a-kind, tech-enabled approach dramatically increases access to help students reach their full potential, while equipping school districts with the tools and resources needed to contribute to their students’ success,” said Dr. A. Jordan Wright, PhD, ABPP, Chief Clinical Officer at Parallel Learning. “I’m humbled to join the team full-time after serving on its advisory board and look forward to working closely with the Parallel team as we partner with schools to upgrade their psychoeducational tele-assessment and diagnosis processes.”

Parallel is tackling the most pressing issues facing today’s public school system by increasing access to quality, effective and affordable care. Students registered with Parallel have reported making significant progress that includes grade improvement, positive changes in behavior, increased excitement to learn and more. The digital health platform aims to fully operate in all U.S. states by the end of 2023.

ABOUT PARALLEL LEARNING



Founded in 2021 by Diana Heldfond, Parallel is an all-in-one digital platform that provides comprehensive psychological evaluations and support services for students with learning and thinking differences. Parallel employs qualified care providers to offer psychological evaluations, skill-based tutoring, executive function coaching, behavioral therapy as well as speech and language therapy. Parallel schedules students with a professional within days, costs a fraction of the price of traditional providers and cuts the average case time for services in half. All of Parallel’s providers are licensed, credentialed and go through a thorough vetting process. The company’s mission is to advocate for those one in five students who struggle with a learning or thinking difference and provide support. For more information, visit www.parallellearning.com.

