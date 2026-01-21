Digital.ai Launches Industry-First End-to-End Automated Testing for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay Applications

As automakers respond to rising demand for in-car entertainment, expanded testing solution ensures apps run reliably, safely, and deliver consistent driver experiences without relying on physical vehicles or complex setups

RALEIGH, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Digital.ai, the only AI-powered software delivery platform for the enterprise, today announced industry-first support for end-to-end automated testing of Android Auto and Apple CarPlay apps, expanding its automotive testing capabilities that already support AAOS and mobile-to-vehicle integrations. Digital.ai is now the only provider enabling enterprise teams to automate critical in-car app workflows, expand coverage, and validate real-world behavior at scale without relying on physical vehicles or complex lab setups.

The launch comes at a pivotal moment for the automotive industry, as cars are now defined as much by software as by hardware. Consumers increasingly expect seamless, intuitive digital experiences on their vehicle screens. With more than 250 million cars now compatible with Android Auto, 98% of new vehicles supporting it, and a rapidly expanding set of new car models with Google built-in, the need for consistent and compliant in-car apps has never been greater.

“Drivers expect the same polished, intuitive digital experience in their cars that they enjoy on their phones,” said Derek Holt, CEO of Digital.ai. “Historically, building and testing in-car applications at scale has been extremely difficult, where complexity is compounded by variable display sizes, OS versions, hardware setups, compliance requirements, and safety considerations. By supporting test automation for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay alongside AAOS and mobile, we’re giving automakers and app developers the ability to validate real-world driving experiences before cars hit the road. This is a major milestone for the industry, and one that will help teams reduce risk, accelerate releases, and ultimately, protect drivers on the road.”

Organizations are struggling to keep up with growing technical and regulatory pressures, from stricter distracted driver safety guidelines and compliance standards like ASPICE, and OEM HMI to rising software-related recalls. At the same time, many software teams still rely on fragmented testing setups that require physical vehicles or complex virtual environments and operate outside their normal test and quality assurance processes, making it difficult to validate apps reliably.

Traditional testing approaches simply can’t keep up with the speed and complexity of in-car application development. Digital.ai addresses this by streamlining testing across AAOS, Android Auto, and Apple CarPlay, enabling real-device validation for projected experiences and consistent performance across a wide range of displays, devices and real-world driving conditions. Leading innovators, including category leaders in navigation, telecom, entertainment and automotive manufacturing, already rely on Digital.ai to validate in-car experiences.

Industry momentum around in-car digital experiences is accelerating, as evidenced by Google’s new 2025 Android Auto developer program, making it easier for organizations to build software that automakers now view as a key competitive differentiator. Whether drivers are navigating, ordering food, or staying connected on the road, these in-car experiences demand rigorous testing. Support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay is now available as part of the Digital.ai Testing platform. Organizations building in-car experiences can request a demo or speak with an In-Car Infotainment Testing solution specialist at Digital.ai.

About Digital.ai

Digital.ai is the only AI-powered software delivery platform purpose-built for the enterprise, enabling the world’s largest organizations to build, test, secure, and deliver high-quality software. By unifying AI-driven insights, automation, and security across the software development lifecycle, Digital.ai empowers enterprises to deliver innovation with confidence. Trusted by global 5,000 enterprises, Digital.ai is redefining how enterprises build better software in an AI-driven world. Additional information about Digital.ai can be found at digital.ai and on Twitter, LinkedIn and YouTube.

