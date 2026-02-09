Digital.ai General Counsel Patricia Prince-Taggart Joins Board of Directors at AnitaB.org

RALEIGH, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Digital.ai is proud to announce that Patricia Prince-Taggart, General Counsel and Head of Talent at Digital.ai, has been appointed to the Board of Directors at AnitaB.org, a global organization committed to fostering a more equitable tech community by empowering individuals from diverse backgrounds, including those who are underrepresented in the field.

In her new role, Patricia will support AnitaB.org’s recruiting and fundraising efforts, participate in the organization’s NEXT Leadership Program—an accelerator designed to help mid-level leaders advance into senior leadership roles—and engage in its mentorship programs. She will also take part in the 2026 Grace Hopper Celebration, the world’s largest gathering of women technologists focused on training, career advancement, and networking. This appointment provides an opportunity to create pathways in AI and help prepare the next generation of technology leaders.

“Patricia brings deep leadership experience and a genuine passion for empowering the next generation in technology,” said Brenda Darden Wilkerson, President & CEO of AnitaB.org. “Her contributions will strengthen our programs and help us expand opportunities for technologists across the industry.”

At Digital.ai, Patricia has been instrumental in shaping talent strategy and fostering an inclusive, high-impact culture. Her appointment to AnitaB.org’s Board reflects her personal commitment to mentorship and exemplifies how Digital.ai lives its values — uniting with empathy to support others, taking action with accountability to create opportunities, and applying creativity with purpose to drive innovation and lasting impact.

“I’m honored to be appointed to the Board of Directors at AnitaB.org. I look forward to contributing alongside an inspiring group of leaders and advocates, and I encourage others to explore ways to support AnitaB.org — whether through partnership, sponsorship, or engagement,” said Patricia Prince-Taggart.

