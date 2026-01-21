Digimarc’s Leak Detection Solution Helps Global Technology Company Trace the Source of Insider-Leaked Images of Screens Containing Sensitive Information

BEAVERTON, Ore.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#leakdetection--Digimarc Corporation (NASDAQ: DMRC), a leading provider of digital identity and authentication solutions, is completing the rollout of its new Leak Detection solution for a global technology company. This solution will enable them to trace the source of insider-leaked photos and screenshots of internal systems containing time-sensitive and confidential information.

The company was suffering from leaks of screen images to social media and news publications. These images contained sensitive information that could cause material damage to their business. It was determined that the leaks were coming from insiders—authorized users who have secure access to the information, use their cellphones to take photos of screens, and post them externally.

Solving The Post-Access Information Security Challenge

“Working with the company’s leak detection team, we developed a leak detection and tracing solution to address a critical gap in the marketplace: the need for a post-access security layer, because once users can view information on a screen, it’s vulnerable again,” said Tony Rodriguez, Chief Technology Officer at Digimarc. The solution provides a covert security layer to all on-screen content accessed through the company’s global content management system, ensuring that when a screen capture or photograph is leaked to external websites, news sites, and forums or shared with hackers, the company’s leak detection team can trace it back to the source of the breach.

"The Digimarc team engaged deeply to understand our security challenges, co-developing a strategic and effective solution tailored to our business needs,” commented the senior manager of product and technology at the company.

A Global Launch

Following a successful pilot, the solution is now being launched companywide across tens of thousands of PCs and mobile devices. “We will be protecting approximately 150,000 user sessions per day—each associated with a unique session ID for traceability. This translates into approximately 55 million covert security layers per year,” added Rodriguez. “Our covert solution has no negative impact on the user experience, site accessibility, or collaboration.” Most importantly, the company’s leak detection team will be able to quickly trace leaked images back to their source, hold perpetrators accountable, and prevent future leaks.

About Digimarc

Digimarc (NASDAQ: DMRC) is building the trust layer for the modern world. As AI accelerates how we produce, share, and interact with the world, the risks of fraud, counterfeiting, and misinformation are growing exponentially. Our innovative, highly scalable, and ultra-secure solutions make it possible for consumers, businesses, and intelligent systems to instantly verify what’s real, protect what matters, and transact with confidence. Digimarc’s solutions for loss prevention, authentication, and digital are built to counter the speed and sophistication of today’s AI-enabled threats. Trusted by the world’s central banks to deter the counterfeiting of global currency, we exist to protect truth in every interaction, spanning both the physical and digital worlds. Learn more at Digimarc.com.

Wendy Renner

Chief Marketing Officer

wendy.renner@digimarc.com

503-469-4800