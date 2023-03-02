Digimarc Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results

BEAVERTON, Ore.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#consumerengagement—Digimarc Corporation (NASDAQ: DMRC) reported financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2022.

Fourth Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Subscription revenue for the fourth quarter of 2022 increased 13% to $4.1 million compared to $3.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2021, primarily reflecting subscription revenue from new commercial contracts and the contribution of subscription revenue post acquisition from EVRYTHNG, partially offset by $1.0 million of revenue from the sale of 10 non-core patents in the fourth quarter of 2021, and $0.6 million of lower subscription revenue as a result of sunsetting our Piracy Intelligence product.

Service revenue for the fourth quarter of 2022 decreased 11% to $3.1 million compared to $3.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2021, primarily reflecting lower service revenue from HolyGrail 2.0 recycling projects, partially offset by the contribution of service revenue post acquisition from EVRYTHNG.

Total revenue for the fourth quarter of 2022 increased 1% to $7.2 million compared to $7.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2021.

Gross profit for the fourth quarter of 2022 was $3.8 million compared to $5.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2021, primarily reflecting $1.1 million of amortization expense recognized in the fourth quarter of 2022 on the developed technology intangible asset acquired in the EVRYTHNG acquisition.

Non-GAAP gross profit for the fourth quarter of 2022 was $5.2 million compared to $5.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2021.

Operating expenses for the fourth quarter of 2022 increased 30% to $17.1 million compared to $13.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2021, primarily reflecting $2.9 million of operating expenses from EVRYTHNG post acquisition, $1.2 million of higher compensation costs due to annual compensation adjustments and higher headcount, and $0.3 million in non-cash lease impairment charges, partially offset by a reduction in other expenses.

Non-GAAP operating expenses for the fourth quarter of 2022 increased 38% to $14.3 million compared to $10.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2021.

Net loss for the fourth quarter of 2022 was $12.4 million or $(0.62) loss per common share compared to $8.2 million or $(0.50) loss per common share in the fourth quarter of 2021.

Non-GAAP net loss for the fourth quarter of 2022 was $8.2 million or $(0.41) loss per common share compared to $5.0 million or $(0.30) loss per common share in the fourth quarter of 2021.

Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results

Subscription revenue for fiscal year 2022 increased 32% to $15.2 million compared to $11.5 million in fiscal year 2021, primarily reflecting the contribution of subscription revenue post acquisition from EVRYTHNG and subscription revenue from new commercial contracts, partially offset by $1.5 million of lower subscription revenue as a result of sunsetting our Piracy Intelligence product, $1.0 million of revenue from the sale of 10 non-core patents in 2021, and $0.4 million of upfront subscription revenue on a two-year contract signed in 2021.

Service revenue was flat year-over-year at $15.0 million, primarily reflecting the contribution of service revenue post acquisition from EVRYTHNG offsetting lower service revenue from HolyGrail 2.0 recycling projects.

Total revenue for fiscal year 2022 increased 14% to $30.2 million compared to $26.5 million in fiscal year 2021.

Gross profit for fiscal year 2022 was $15.3 million compared to $17.7 million in fiscal year 2021, primarily reflecting $4.4 million of amortization expense recognized in fiscal year 2022 on the developed technology intangible asset acquired in the EVRYTHNG acquisition, partially offset by gross profit contribution from higher subscription revenue.

Non-GAAP gross profit for the fiscal year 2022 was $21.3 million compared to $19.0 million in fiscal year 2021.

Operating expenses for fiscal year 2022 increased 34% to $77.1 million compared to $57.6 million in fiscal year 2021, primarily reflecting $15.8 million of EVRYTHNG operating expenses post acquisition, $6.6 million of higher compensation costs due to annual compensation adjustments and higher headcount, and $0.9 million in non-cash lease impairment charges, partially offset by $6.2 million of costs recognized in the second quarter of 2021 associated with the Separation Agreement we entered into with our former chief executive officer.

Non-GAAP operating expenses for fiscal year 2022 increased 43% to $61.8 million compared to $43.3 million in fiscal year 2021.

Net loss for fiscal year 2022 was $59.8 million or $(3.12) loss per common share compared to a net loss of $34.8 million or $(2.11) loss per common share in fiscal year 2021.

Non-GAAP net loss for fiscal year 2022 was $38.6 million or $(2.02) loss per common share compared to a net loss of $24.2 million or $(1.47) loss per common share in fiscal year 2021.

At December 31, 2022, cash, cash equivalents, short- and long-term marketable securities totaled $52.5 million compared to $41.6 million at December 31, 2021.

Conference call

Digimarc will hold a conference call today (Wednesday, March 1, 2023) to discuss these results and provide an update on market conditions and its execution of strategy. CEO Riley McCormack, CFO Charles Beck and CLO Joel Meyer will host the call starting at 5:00 p.m. Eastern time (2:00 p.m. Pacific time). A question and answer session will follow management’s presentation.

The conference call will be broadcast live and available for replay here and in the investor section of the company’s website. The conference call script will also be posted to the company’s website shortly before the call.

For those who wish to call in via telephone to ask a question, please dial the number below at least five minutes before the scheduled start time:

Toll-Free Number: 877-407-0832



International Number: +1 201-689-8433



Conference ID: 13734719

About Digimarc

Digimarc Corporation (NASDAQ: DMRC) is a global leader in product digitization, delivering business value across industries through unique identifiers and cloud-based solutions. A trusted partner in deterring digital counterfeiting of global currency for more than 20 years, Digimarc reveals a product’s journey to provide intelligence and promote a prosperous, safer, and more sustainable world. With Digimarc, you can finally see everything. And when you see everything, you can achieve anything. For more information, visit us at digimarc.com.

Forward-looking statements

Except for historical information contained in this release, the matters described in this release contain various “forward-looking statements.” These forward-looking statements include statements identified by terminology such as “will,” “should,” “expects,” “estimates,” “predicts” and “continue” or other derivations of these or other comparable terms. These forward-looking statements are statements of management’s opinion and are subject to various assumptions, risks, uncertainties and changes in circumstances. Actual results may vary materially from those expressed or implied from the statements in this release as a result of changes in economic, business and regulatory factors. More detailed information about risk factors that may affect actual results are outlined in the company’s Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, and in subsequent periodic reports filed with the SEC. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which reflect management’s opinions only as of the date of this release. Except as required by law, Digimarc undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that may arise after the date of this release.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release contains the following non-GAAP financial measures: Non-GAAP gross profit, Non-GAAP gross profit margin, Non-GAAP operating expenses, Non-GAAP net loss, and Non-GAAP loss per common share (diluted). See below for a reconciliation of each non-GAAP financial measure to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure. These non-GAAP financial measures are an important measure of our operating performance because they allow management, investors and analysts to evaluate and assess our core operating results from period-to-period after removing non-cash and non-recurring activities that affect comparability. Our management uses these non-GAAP financial measures in evaluating its financial and operational decision making and as a means to evaluate period-to-period comparisons.

Digimarc believes that providing these non-GAAP financial measures, together with the reconciliation to GAAP, helps management and investors make comparisons between us and other companies. In making any comparisons to other companies, investors need to be aware that companies use different non-GAAP measures to evaluate their financial performance. Investors should pay close attention to the specific definition being used and to the reconciliation between such measures and the corresponding GAAP measures provided by each company under applicable SEC rules. These non-GAAP financial measures are not measurements of financial performance or liquidity under GAAP. In order to facilitate a clear understanding of its consolidated historical operating results, investors should examine Digimarc’s non-GAAP financial measures in conjunction with its historical GAAP financial information, and investors should not consider non-GAAP financial measures in isolation or as substitutes for performance measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. Non-GAAP financial measures should be viewed as supplemental to, and should not be considered as alternatives to, GAAP financial measures. Non-GAAP financial measures may not be indicative of the historical operating results of the Company nor are they intended to be predictive of potential future results.

Digimarc Corporation Consolidated Income Statement Information (in thousands, except per share amounts) (Unaudited) Three Month Information Twelve Month Information December 31, December 31, December 31, December 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Revenue: Service $ 3,120 $ 3,499 $ 14,978 $ 15,006 Subscription 4,098 3,626 15,219 11,514 Total revenue 7,218 7,125 30,197 26,520 Cost of revenue: Service (1) 1,380 1,584 6,557 6,299 Subscription (1) 944 586 3,878 2,478 Amortization expense on acquired intangible assets 1,077 — 4,439 — Total cost of revenue 3,401 2,170 14,874 8,777 Gross profit Service (1) 1,740 1,915 8,421 8,707 Subscription (1) 3,154 3,040 11,341 9,036 Amortization expense on acquired intangible assets (1,077 ) — (4,439 ) — Total gross profit 3,817 4,955 15,323 17,743 Gross profit margin: Total 53 % 70 % 51 % 67 % Service (1) 56 % 55 % 56 % 58 % Subscription (1) 77 % 84 % 75 % 78 % Operating expenses: Sales and marketing 6,016 4,568 29,718 20,433 Research, development and engineering 6,759 4,612 26,490 17,542 General and administrative 3,918 4,023 18,945 19,634 Amortization expense on acquired intangible assets 100 — 1,064 — Impairment of lease right of use assets and leasehold improvements 341 — 915 — Total operating expenses 17,134 13,203 77,132 57,609 Operating loss (13,317 ) (8,248 ) (61,809 ) (39,866 ) Other income: Gain on extinguishment of note payable — — — 5,094 Refundable tax credit 382 — 1,260 — Other income 512 3 848 29 Other income, net 894 3 2,108 5,123 Loss before income taxes (12,423 ) (8,245 ) (59,701 ) (34,743 ) (Provision) benefit for income taxes (25 ) 1 (97 ) (16 ) Net loss $ (12,448 ) $ (8,244 ) $ (59,798 ) $ (34,759 ) Loss per common share: Loss per common share — basic $ (0.62 ) $ (0.50 ) $ (3.12 ) $ (2.11 ) Loss per common share — diluted $ (0.62 ) $ (0.50 ) $ (3.12 ) $ (2.11 ) Weighted average common shares outstanding — basic 19,921 16,565 19,140 16,463 Weighted average common shares outstanding — diluted 19,921 16,565 19,140 16,463

(1) Cost of revenue, Gross profit and Gross profit margin for Service and Subscription excludes amortization expense on acquired intangible assets.

Digimarc Corporation Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures (in thousands, except per share amounts) (Unaudited) Three Month Information Twelve Month Information December 31, December 31, December 31, December 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 GAAP gross profit $ 3,817 $ 4,955 $ 15,323 $ 17,743 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 1,077 — 4,439 — Amortization and write-off of other intangible assets 146 145 576 576 Stock-based compensation 177 178 913 693 Non-GAAP gross profit $ 5,217 $ 5,278 $ 21,251 $ 19,012 Non-GAAP gross profit margin 72 % 74 % 70 % 72 % GAAP operating expenses $ 17,134 $ 13,203 $ 77,132 $ 57,609 Depreciation and write-off of property and equipment (336 ) (319 ) (1,372 ) (1,370 ) Amortization of acquired intangible assets (100 ) — (1,064 ) — Amortization and write-off of other intangible assets (100 ) (8 ) (163 ) (102 ) Amortization of lease right of use assets under operating leases (197 ) (129 ) (965 ) (493 ) Stock-based compensation (1,802 ) (1,410 ) (10,376 ) (11,243 ) Impairment of lease right of use assets and leasehold improvements (341 ) — (915 ) — Acquisition-related expenses — (1,029 ) (447 ) (1,140 ) Non-GAAP operating expenses $ 14,258 $ 10,308 $ 61,830 $ 43,261 GAAP net loss $ (12,448 ) $ (8,244 ) $ (59,798 ) $ (34,759 ) Total adjustments to gross profit 1,400 323 5,928 1,269 Total adjustments to operating expenses 2,876 2,895 15,302 14,348 Gain on extinguishment of note payable — — — (5,094 ) Non-GAAP net loss $ (8,172 ) $ (5,026 ) $ (38,568 ) $ (24,236 ) GAAP loss per common share (diluted) $ (0.62 ) $ (0.50 ) $ (3.12 ) $ (2.11 ) Non-GAAP net loss $ (8,172 ) $ (5,026 ) $ (38,568 ) $ (24,236 ) Non-GAAP loss per common share (diluted) $ (0.41 ) $ (0.30 ) $ (2.02 ) $ (1.47 )

Digimarc Corporation Consolidated Balance Sheet Information (in thousands) (Unaudited) December 31, December 31, 2022 2021 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents (1) $ 33,598 $ 13,789 Marketable securities (1) 18,944 19,537 Trade accounts receivable, net 5,427 6,368 Loan receivable from related party — 2,001 Other current assets 6,172 2,316 Total current assets 64,141 44,011 Marketable securities (1) — 8,292 Property and equipment, net 2,390 2,875 Intangibles, net 33,170 6,611 Goodwill 8,229 1,114 Lease right of use assets 4,720 1,300 Other assets 1,127 673 Total assets $ 113,777 $ 64,876 Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable and other accrued liabilities $ 5,989 $ 4,727 Deferred revenue 4,145 2,989 Total current liabilities 10,134 7,716 Long-term lease liabilities 5,977 1,028 Other long-term liabilities 76 752 Total liabilities 16,187 9,496 Shareholders’ equity: Preferred stock 50 50 Common stock 20 17 Additional paid-in capital 367,692 261,324 Accumulated deficit (265,809 ) (206,011 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (4,363 ) — Total shareholders’ equity 97,590 55,380 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 113,777 $ 64,876

(1) Aggregate cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities was $52,542 and $41,618 at December 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively.

Digimarc Corporation Consolidated Cash Flow Information (in thousands) (Unaudited) Twelve Month Information December 31, December 31, 2022 2021 Cash flows from operating activities: Net loss $ (59,798 ) $ (34,759 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities: Depreciation and write-off of property and equipment 1,372 1,370 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 5,503 — Amortization and write-off of other intangible assets 739 678 Amortization of lease right of use assets under operating leases 965 493 Amortization of net premiums on marketable securities — 650 Gain on extinguishment of note payable — (5,032 ) Stock-based compensation 11,289 11,936 Impairment of lease right of use assets and leasehold improvements 915 — Increase in allowance for doubtful accounts 89 — Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Trade accounts receivable 2,232 (2,647 ) Other current assets (1,933 ) (119 ) Other assets (520 ) (83 ) Accounts payable and other accrued liabilities (3,856 ) 2,078 Deferred revenue (371 ) (10 ) Lease liability and other long-term liabilities (1,034 ) (671 ) Net cash used in operating activities (44,408 ) (26,116 ) Cash flows from investing activities: Net cash paid for acquisition (3,512 ) — Loan to related party — (2,000 ) Purchase of property and equipment (934 ) (966 ) Capitalized patent costs (533 ) (606 ) Proceeds from maturities of marketable securities 21,425 82,076 Purchases of marketable securities (12,689 ) (52,523 ) Net cash provided by investing activities 3,757 25,981 Cash flows from financing activities: Issuance of common stock, net of issuance costs 62,890 — Purchase of common stock (2,356 ) (5,772 ) Loan repayment (35 ) — Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 60,499 (5,772 ) Effect of exchange rate on cash (39 ) — Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents (2) $ 19,809 $ (5,907 ) Cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities at beginning of period 41,618 77,728 Cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities at end of period 52,542 41,618 (2) Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities $ 10,924 $ (36,110 )

Contacts

Charles Beck



Chief Financial Officer



Charles.Beck@digimarc.com

+1 503-469-4721