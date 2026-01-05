Digi International to Showcase Complete Embedded IoT Connectivity and Infrastructure Management Solutions at CES® 2026

Digi Continues Its Momentum with Complete Solutions that Simplify Development, Deployment and Management of Connected Systems

LAS VEGAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Digi International (NASDAQ: DGII, www.digi.com), a leading global provider of Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity products and services, today announced its participation at CES 2026 in Las Vegas, where the company will spotlight its most advanced embedded and infrastructure management solutions for connected application development — from complete wireless networking solutions for OEMs with Wi-SUN® to advanced serial connectivity with Digi Connect EZ®, as well as robotics and smart city demonstrations.

OEM Solutions: Digi OEM will showcase the newest embedded solutions for OEMs, integrators and developers seeking to build, deploy and manage connected systems with ease, as well as a smart city demo.

Digi XBee® for Wi-SUN®: Digi will feature Digi XBee® for Wi-SUN®, underscoring its availability as a complete Wi-SUN solution comprising developer kits, XBee modules, Digi XBee Hive™ border routers and integrated remote management with Digi Remote Manager®.

Introducing the Digi XBee Hive™ Gateway: At CES 2026, Digi will also unveil its Digi XBee Hive™ gateway as part of its commitment to delivering complete IoT solutions for Digi XBee customers. The Hive gateway which will come ready to connect out of the box with a SIM and data plan, expands the XBee portfolio with advanced connectivity and edge compute capabilities, bridging sensor networks to cloud applications easily and securely.

Smart City demo featuring the Digi IoT Application Framework: Digi’s exhibit will include a Smart City demo powered by the Digi IoT Application Framework, demonstrating how developers can accelerate connected product deployment from edge to cloud. This open, scalable framework enables rapid development of cloud-native applications for intelligent infrastructure, public safety, and municipal services.

Infrastructure Management Solutions: Digi Infrastructure Management will showcase solutions that enable secure connectivity, centralized management, and real-time visibility across medical, industrial, and enterprise environments — helping organizations modernize infrastructure, reduce downtime, and operate with confidence.

Digi Connect® EZ WS: Designed for patient care environments, Digi Connect EZ WS provides modern, secure serial connectivity that boots in seconds and runs reliably for years, enabling safe integration of medical devices into hospital networks.

Digi Connect® Sensor XRT-M: The award-winning Digi Connect Sensor XRT-M, paired with Digi Axess, is a rugged, battery-powered cellular gateway for remote monitoring. It provides actionable insights from distributed assets, reducing site visits and enabling faster, data-driven decisions.

Digi AnywhereUSB® Plus: Digi AnywhereUSB Plus delivers secure, scalable USB-over-IP connectivity, allowing peripherals to be accessed anywhere on the network. Managed through Digi Remote Manager® and supported by Digi LifeCycle Assurance, it simplifies deployment while strengthening security and control.

Digi Robotic Arm Demo: A live robotics arm demonstration shows Digi Connect EZ remotely controlling a robotic arm via an Arduino gateway and USB controller, highlighting reliable, real-time serial-to-IP communication for automation and robotics use cases.

“Digi’s expanded portfolio, from Wi-SUN mesh networks to streamlined edge-to-cloud development frameworks and remote connectivity and management, showcases our commitment to customer success across industries,” said Ron Konezny, CEO and President of Digi International. “At CES 2026, we’re excited to demonstrate how these complete solutions solve real-world connectivity challenges while helping innovators scale with confidence.”

