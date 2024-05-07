Digi International Prevails in Patent Infringement Case

Federal Court Invalidates Patent Claims of Airgain Subsidiary

MINNEAPOLIS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Digi International (NASDAQ: DGII, www.digi.com), a leading global provider of Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity products and services, announced today that the U.S. District Court for the District of Minnesota has found all patent claims asserted by NimbeLink Corporation against Digi International to be invalid. NimbeLink is a subsidiary of Airgain Inc. (NASDAQ: AIRG).





In a lawsuit filed in September 2022, the Airgain subsidiary had alleged that certain Digi products infringed two patents related to NimbeLink’s Skywire® cellular modems (U.S. Patent Nos. 9,497,570 and 9,838,066). On March 14, 2024, the Court issued a ruling rendering all of NimbeLink’s asserted patent claims invalid.

The Court’s ruling invalidating NimbeLink’s patent claims follows another ruling last year in which the Court dismissed NimbeLink’s contract claims against Digi.

“We are pleased with the Court’s finding that these Airgain family patents are invalid,” said Ron Konezny, Digi’s President and Chief Executive Officer.

