Home Business Wire Digi International Prevails in Patent Infringement Case
Business Wire

Digi International Prevails in Patent Infringement Case

di Business Wire

Federal Court Invalidates Patent Claims of Airgain Subsidiary

MINNEAPOLIS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Digi International (NASDAQ: DGII, www.digi.com), a leading global provider of Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity products and services, announced today that the U.S. District Court for the District of Minnesota has found all patent claims asserted by NimbeLink Corporation against Digi International to be invalid. NimbeLink is a subsidiary of Airgain Inc. (NASDAQ: AIRG).


In a lawsuit filed in September 2022, the Airgain subsidiary had alleged that certain Digi products infringed two patents related to NimbeLink’s Skywire® cellular modems (U.S. Patent Nos. 9,497,570 and 9,838,066). On March 14, 2024, the Court issued a ruling rendering all of NimbeLink’s asserted patent claims invalid.

The Court’s ruling invalidating NimbeLink’s patent claims follows another ruling last year in which the Court dismissed NimbeLink’s contract claims against Digi.

“We are pleased with the Court’s finding that these Airgain family patents are invalid,” said Ron Konezny, Digi’s President and Chief Executive Officer.

For more information about Digi International and its solutions, please visit www.digi.com.

About Digi International

Digi International (NASDAQ: DGII) is a leading global provider of IoT connectivity products, services, and solutions. It helps companies create next-generation connected products and deploy and manage critical communications infrastructures in demanding environments with high levels of security and reliability. Founded in 1985, Digi has helped customers connect more than 100 million things and counting. For more information, visit www.digi.com.

Contacts

Peter Ramsay

Global Results Communications

digi@globalresultspr.com
949.307.5908

Articoli correlati

Liberty Latin America Reports Q1 2024 Results

Business Wire Business Wire -
45,000 organic broadband and postpaid mobile subscriber net adds Strong Adjusted OIBDA growth across Panama, Costa Rica & Caribbean Puerto Rico...
Continua a leggere

Archer Aviation Inc. to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

Business Wire Business Wire -
SANTA CLARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE: ACHR) today announced that members of its management team are scheduled to...
Continua a leggere

National Research Corporation Announces First Quarter Results

Business Wire Business Wire -
LINCOLN, Neb.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--National Research Corporation, dba NRC Health, (NASDAQ:NRC) today announced results for the first quarter 2024. CEO Commentary Michael Hays,...
Continua a leggere
Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche
iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php