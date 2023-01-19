Digi International Launches Digi ConnectCore® Services, Offering Software Foundation that Enables Manageability and Security of Digi ConnectCore Family of SOMs

Digi ConnectCore® Cloud Services and Digi ConnectCore® Security Services enable OEMs to create highly manageable and secure IoT applications while improving product quality, technical support, and customers’ experience with connected devices

ConnectCore® MP15 system-on-module, leveraging STM32MP157C microprocessor from STMicroelectronics, now available in developer kits

HOPKINS, Minn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Digi International (NASDAQ: DGII, www.digi.com), a leading global provider of Internet of Things (IoT) solutions, connectivity products, and services, today launched two Digi ConnectCore® software service offerings – Digi ConnectCore® Cloud Services and Digi ConnectCore® Security Services. The offerings provide greater manageability and security for devices developed with Digi’s complete line of ConnectCore system-on-modules (SOMs).

Today’s OEMs – and their customers – need end-to-end hardware/software solutions to actively manage their device portfolios, gather data from devices in the field and deliver real-time updates and security patches as needed. Digi ConnectCore Cloud Services deliver the manageability they need to enable secure, over-the-air (OTA) software updates, access device data, and perform remote diagnostics, command and control. Digi ConnectCore Cloud Services also provide API access enabling custom applications and remote dashboards empowering OEMs to create innovative customer service plans.

Digi ConnectCore Security Services enable OEMs to maintain the security of products during their entire lifecycle and empower device makers to solve the ongoing challenge of keeping products secure after release. The services include the analysis and monitoring of a custom software bill of material (SBOM) and binary image running on Digi ConnectCore SOMs for security risks and vulnerabilities. To help remediate identified issues, the services provide a curated vulnerability report highlighting critical concerns, a security software layer including patches for common vulnerabilities, and consulting services.

Together, the two services provide a comprehensive software foundation that, in conjunction with Digi’s family of ConnectCore system-on-modules, enable OEMs to deliver highly secure, connected IoT products with increased product quality, improved technical support, and a stronger end-customer experience. Both Digi ConnectCore services support the entire family of Digi ConnectCore systems-on-modules.

Digi, an ST Authorized Partner, also announced the general availability of its Digi ConnectCore MP157 system-on-module (SOM), which leverages the STMicroelectronics STM32MP157C microprocessor and has a fully integrated dual-band Wi-Fi/BT interface. Now available in developer kits from Digi’s global channel partners, the tiny ConnectCore MP15 is ideal for handheld products with cameras and/or displays such as medical devices, environmental test equipment, industrial-grade human machine interfaces, or headless devices such as EV charging stations and renewable-energy controllers. By addressing the need to build intelligent, connected, and secure wireless products for healthcare, transportation, and industrial sectors, Digi ConnectCore MP1 SOMs offer unparalleled flexibility and scalability. The highly integrated solution includes a complete set of development tools, design support, software, and security building blocks to speed time to market.

“Digi ConnectCore Services continue our mission to reduce the complexity OEMs are facing with implementing full end-to-end industrial IoT solutions and simplify device security and management for our customers,” said Andreas Burghart, Senior Product Manager for Digi’s Embedded division. “The combination of innovative SOM hardware and software, cloud-based services, and comprehensive security improve our customers’ ability to deliver and manage secure, cost-effective solutions and extend our leadership in embedded systems.”

“Using the Digi ConnectCore MP1 SOM with integrated wireless capabilities reduces the design complexity significantly for OEMs, especially for companies that have designed products using the STM32 microcontroller portfolio,” said Jean-Philippe Moreno, Product Marketing Manager, STMicroelectronics. “For developers now moving into the higher performance microprocessor space, the Digi SOM solution reduces the risk significantly and helps to make this transition.”

For more information, visit Digi at the STMicroelectronics booth #447 at the IoT Solutions World Congress, Jan. 31–Feb. 2, 2023.

About Digi International



Digi International (NASDAQ: DGII) is a leading global provider of IoT connectivity products, services, and solutions. It helps companies create next-generation connected products and deploy and manage critical communications infrastructures in demanding environments with high levels of security and reliability. Founded in 1985, Digi has helped customers connect more than 100 million things and counting. For more information, visit www.digi.com.

Contacts

Media Contact:

Peter Ramsay



Global Results Communications



digi@globalresultspr.com

949.307.5908