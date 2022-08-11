Dibbs Announces Two C-Suite Hires Enhancing B2B Capabilities with Marketing and Compliance Leadership

B2B marketing visionary, Ben Plomion, joins as Chief Marketing Officer and crypto leader, Bill Plumeri, joins as Chief Compliance Officer

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#NFT–Today, Dibbs announced the appointment of two C-suite hires as the company grows beyond its origins as a collectibles marketplace towards becoming the platform for tokenization and custody of physical and digital items for IP owners and collectors. Dibbs appointed Ben Plomion as Chief Marketing Officer to develop and lead the company’s go-to-market strategy with brands as well as Bill Plumeri as Chief Compliance Officer as the company proactively advances its regulatory commitments. The leadership expansion comes on the heels of Dibbs being named a member of the Global Digital Asset & Cryptocurrency Association (Global DCA), a self-regulatory association for the digital asset and cryptocurrency industry. Dibbs has unparalleled experience in the collectibles ecosystem via its real-time, blockchain-enabled marketplace and is now applying that expertise to provide an onramp for physical items into Web3.

Plomion joins Dibbs with over two decades of B2B marketing & commercial experience, including his most recent seven year tenure at contextual intelligence company, GumGum, where he served as Chief Growth Officer. Plomion also led Chango’s marketing team during its acquisition by Magnite in 2015 and is a board member of MMA Global, a marketing trade association that brings together the full ecosystem of marketers, technology providers, and sellers working collaboratively to shape the future.

A Certified Anti-Money Laundering Specialist, Plumeri joins Dibbs with a deep understanding of both traditional and digital asset fintech compliance having worked on both sides of these financial services industries. He joins Dibbs from digital asset lending platform, BlockFi, where he led the global institutional compliance program. Prior to BlockFi, Plumeri was the Director of Compliance at Securitize, a digital transfer agent and registered ATS, where he designed and implemented a compliance program focused on tokenizing traditional securities on the blockchain. Plumeri held other leadership roles at cryptocurrency exchange, Gemini, as well as JPMorgan and BNP Paribas.

“At Dibbs, we have been keenly focused on building the critical infrastructure needed to positively contribute to the maturation of the digital asset ecosystem. Digital-first consumers are asking for ways to engage with the collectibles and brands that matter most to them, and enabling new utility of physical items in the digital world is a massive opportunity,” said Evan Vandenberg, CEO and co-founder, Dibbs. “Marketing and compliance are critical factors in bringing this opportunity to fruition and both Ben and Bill’s expertise will have a huge impact on Dibbs’ future.”

“Joining Dibbs gives me the opportunity to bridge two of my passions; marketing and the exciting world of NFTs,” said Plomion. “Dibbs has already laid a firm foundation for digital ownership and it’s exciting to use my experience to ensure this foundation is utilized wisely by the IP owners that seek to increase customer engagement and retention in the new digital world.”

“The future of NFTs is predicated on trust derived from compliance for both consumers and the brands that seek to create and grow relevance for their IP in the digital world. As someone who has navigated the complexities of digital asset compliance, it’s exciting to join a company that is at the forefront of providing greater utility and accountability as this sector matures in the years to come,” said Plumeri.

About Dibbs

Dibbs was originally founded as a real-time, blockchain-enabled marketplace for collectors. It’s grown to become the trusted service for tokenization and redemption of physical collectibles. Since its launch in 2021, Dibbs has processed millions of dollars across hundreds of thousands of transactions. Dibbs has raised more than $15 million in venture capital from a variety of notable investors, ranging from Amazon, Foundry Group, CourtsideVC, Founder Collective and Tusk Venture Partners to athletes including Chris Paul, Channing Frye, Skylar Diggins-Smith, DeAndre Hopkins, Kevin Love and Kris Bryant.

Contacts

Media

Kate Gundry



dibbs@pluckpr.com