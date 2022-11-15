Dialpad Introduces Dialpad for Good to Australia and New Zealand, Extending Global Reach and Startup Support

The Dialpad for Good Program, now available to Australian and New Zealand businesses

Program already increased tech accessibility for 750+ businesses throughout Canada, US and UK

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Dialpad, Inc. – the industry leader in AI-powered communication and collaboration – today announced that Dialpad for Startups, a part of the company’s signature Dialpad for Good umbrella of programming and resources aimed at supporting underrepresented founders and small businesses beyond the technology sector, will now be available in Australia and New Zealand.

Dialpad for Startups generates immediate value for startups and their backers by removing communication obstacles and freeing up time and resources to focus on product development, understanding market fit, acquiring customers and hiring talent. Eligible businesses accepted into the program will receive an award-winning business communication package, encompassing seamless and reliable voice calls, business text messaging, and video conferencing ideal for supporting a company’s main phone line, sales and customer lines. Qualified applicants receive 10 free, lifelong Dialpad Talk seats and 10 free, lifelong Dialpad Meeting seats, generating an estimated $5,000 USD in savings per year. From there, discounts are offered on additional licenses of Voice, Ai Sales, and Ai Contact Center, while new Dialpad Meetings licenses remain free.

“Dialpad is committed to helping emerging businesses grow sustainably, uniquely providing programs that offer an affordable communications solution. We are helping bypass future obstacles and stresses related to telecommunications needs, from early growth through to scale,” said Clinton Ball, Head of Dialpad for Startups. “We’re looking forward to partnering with the top startups, accelerators, and venture capital organizations in the Australian and New Zealand region that have the same commitment to responsible growth as we do, as we build on the nearly $4 million USD of startup support offered to date while expanding access to our programs for entrepreneurs globally.”

Dialpad for Startups is open to angel or VC-backed startups; different sizes of companies will be eligible for different levels of discounts and benefits. To date, Dialpad for Good has offered $3.75 million USD to 750+ startups in the United States, Canada, United Kingdom, Australia and New Zealand, granted $600K USD to Black founders in tech, and committed $400K USD to nonprofits and community support.

“We’ve seen a tremendous impact on our business since enrolling in Dialpad for Startups thanks to the ease of integrations, the flexibility of the system, and the pricing setup, both now and in the future,” said Andrew Whitford, Founder and CTO of Removify, a rapidly-growing Australian-based online reputation management company that recently expanded into the United States. “Dialpad’s lifetime discount and support as part of this program demonstrate that Dialpad understands the needs startups have as they scale.”

Businesses interested in learning more or applying for Dialpad for Startups can visit Dialpad for Good.

About Dialpad

Dialpad is the global leader in AI communications for business, transforming how the world works together. Dialpad customers benefit from a TrueCaaS™ experience, truly unified business and customer communications, including a cloud business phone system, text and team messaging, video meetings and the world’s most advanced AI contact center — all in one beautiful app. More than 25,000 innovative brands and millions of people use Dialpad to connect their teams from anywhere. Visit www.dialpad.com for more information and a demo.

