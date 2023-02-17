Diagnostix Expands into Motorsports with Revolutionary Biometric Measurement Device for Performance Analytics

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Diagnostix, a medtech company specializing in AI-powered radiology imaging for hospitals, is now expanding its reach into the world of motorsports and Formula One racing. The company has developed a biometric measurement device for performance analytics, which provides real-time data on the physical and mental state of drivers during races.

The founders of Diagnostix, Giuliano Senese and Peter Velthuis, bring a wealth of experience to the table. Both have extensive track records in the healthcare and technology industries, and are excited about the new opportunities that this venture presents.

This innovative biometric measurement device measures a driver’s heart rate, breathing rate, body temperature, and other vital signs during a race. It provides valuable insights into the driver’s physical and mental state, helping teams to better understand their performance and make adjustments to improve it. This is particularly important in the high-pressure world of Formula One racing, where split-second decisions can make the difference between winning and losing.

Diagnostix’s biometric measurement device is already making waves in the motorsports world, and the company has several clients lined up, eager to start using the technology in their races. The company’s founders believe that this is just the beginning of a long and successful journey, and they are confident that they will continue to grow and expand into new verticles.

The company is set to have an IPO soon as was reported previously two years ago via a SPAC vehicle, but instead now is opting for a traditional IPO being underwritten by traditional investment banks. This is a significant milestone for the company, and a testament to its innovation and expertise in the healthcare and technology industries.

Diagnostix’s biometric measurement device measures a range of vital signs in real-time, including heart rate, oxygen levels, body temperature, and more. The device uses advanced AI technology, including complex neural networks, to analyze the driver’s physical and mental state during a race. This data is then translated into performance insights that teams can use to improve their results.

One of the key advantages of this technology is its ability to provide real-time data on the driver’s physical and mental state. This information can help teams to make split-second decisions, such as when to pit, when to make a strategic move, or when to push the limits of the car and the driver.

The biometric device also provides valuable insights into the driver’s endurance and fatigue levels. This information can be used to develop training programs and schedules that help drivers to perform at their best during races. It can also help teams to identify drivers who may be at risk of burnout, and take steps to prevent it.

In addition to providing performance insights, the biometric measurement device also helps to increase safety for drivers. By monitoring vital signs such as heart rate and body temperature, teams can quickly identify when a driver is experiencing stress, exhaustion, or other health issues, and take action to address it.

The Diagnostix biometric measurement device is a game-changer in the motorsports world. Its advanced technology, including AI and complex neural networks, provides real-time data on the driver’s physical and mental state, helping teams to improve their performance and increase safety. This innovative technology is poised to revolutionise the way that motorsports teams approach performance analysis.

The company’s founders, Giuliano Senese and Peter Velthuis, are excited about the new opportunities that this venture presents, and are confident that this is just the beginning of a long and successful journey.

Contacts

Helen Wang



legal@diagnostix.ai