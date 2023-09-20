DHI Group, Inc. Named to Newsweek’s List of the Top 100 Most Loved Workplaces for 2023

DHI Group, Inc. Ranked as #47 Among 100 U.S. Companies Recognized for Outstanding Employee Sentiment and Satisfaction

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Newsweek today announced their annual rankings for the Top 100 Most Loved Workplaces® list, and DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE: DHX), a leading provider of AI-powered career marketplaces and the parent company of Dice and ClearanceJobs, was ranked #47. The 2023 Top 100 Most Loved Workplaces® are the result of a collaboration with the Best Practice Institute (BPI), a leadership development and benchmark research company.





The results were determined after surveying more than 2 million employees from businesses with workforces varying in size from 50 to more than 100,000. The list recognizes companies that have created a workplace where employees feel respected, inspired, and appreciated and are at the center of the business model.

“Being named to Newsweek’s list is recognition of the efforts of our leaders, employees and their active investment in our culture of teamwork, innovation and inclusivity,” said Art Zeile, Chief Executive Officer of DHI Group, Inc. “I value all our team members nationwide and I’m constantly impressed by their passion to connect technology professionals with careers they love and employers with talent to drive their own workforces.”

The key areas included in the analysis are based on how well companies demonstrate the areas within the Spark Model as defined by BPI including Systemic Collaboration, Positive Vision of the Future, Alignment of values, Respect, and Killer Achievement. Employee sentiments and emotions indicating how engaged employees are, how positive they feel about their workplace, and how committed they are to the organization’s success were analyzed to identify the Top 100 Most Loved Workplaces.

“With the rapidly changing workplace and competition for top talent, more companies are recognizing the importance of employee engagement and commitment,” said Nancy Cooper, Global Editor in Chief, Newsweek. “The workplaces that have demonstrated a commitment to their employees in 2023 are more likely to attract the best talent and deliver strong business outcomes.”

“Fully understanding and acting upon employee sentiment, emotion, and recommendations continues to be a challenge and top priority of executive leadership,” said Louis Carter, CEO of Best Practice Institute. “The companies on this list have committed to listening carefully to their employees to create a workplace employees love.”

This latest achievement comes on the heels of DHI Group, Inc. being certified for the second year in a row by Great Place to Work®, a certification earned for leadership encouraging employees to balance work and life as well as making new hires feel welcome when joining the Company.

For the full Newsweek list of 2023’s Most Loved Workplaces, please visit: https://www.newsweek.com/rankings/most-loved-workplaces-america-2023

Methodology

To identify the top 100 companies for the Newsweek ranking, companies were evaluated and scored as follows: 35 percent of the initial score was based on employee survey responses; 25 percent was derived from analysis of external public ratings from sites such as Comparably, Careerbliss, Glassdoor, Indeed and Google; and 40 percent came from direct interviews with and written responses from company officials. Newsweek then conducted additional research into every company on the list, as well as the top runners up, to determine the final list of 100 companies and their ranking. (The list includes both U.S. firms and companies with a strong U.S. presence that are based overseas.)

About Newsweek

Newsweek is the modern global digital news organization built around the iconic, over 85-year-old American magazine. Newsweek reaches 100 million people each month with its thought-provoking news, opinion, images, graphics, and video delivered across a dozen print and digital platforms. Headquartered in New York City, Newsweek also publishes international editions in EMEA and Asia.

About Best Practice Institute

Best Practice Institute is an award-winning leadership and organization development center, benchmark research company, think tank, and solutions provider. BPI is the certifying body for Most Loved Workplace® and conducted the original research to create the model and criteria for becoming a Most Loved Workplace®. BPI’s research proves that Most Loved Workplaces® produce 3-4 times better customer service, employee performance, and retention than companies not loved by their employees.

For more information on how to apply to become a certified Most Loved Workplace in 2024, go to: http://www.mostlovedworkplace.com

About DHI Group

DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE: DHX) is a provider of AI-powered career marketplaces that focus on technology roles. DHI’s two brands, Dice and ClearanceJobs, enable recruiters and hiring managers to efficiently search for and connect with highly skilled technology professionals based on the skills requested. The Company’s patented algorithm manages over 100,000 unique technology skills. Additionally, our marketplaces allow tech professionals to find their ideal next career opportunity, with relevant advice and personalized insights. Learn more at www.dhigroupinc.com.

