dhango Partners with FNBO to Bring Fast, Scalable Embedded Payments to SaaS Platforms

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--dhango, a payments infrastructure company that empowers companies and platforms to seamlessly embed payments, announced a strategic partnership with FNBO (First National Bank of Omaha). The collaboration gives SaaS companies, ISVs and marketplaces a faster, more efficient path to launching and monetizing ACH, check and card payments.

For many SaaS platforms, implementing payments infrastructure can be slow, expensive and restrictive. Traditional third-party processors often impose high fees, place holds on funds or cap transaction amounts, creating downstream challenges for merchants. dhango solves this by offering a middleware layer that manages merchant onboarding, compliance, risk controls and unified payment flows. FNBO operates as the Originating Depository Financial Institution (ODFI), leveraging its 20 years of expertise in navigating the nuances of serving third-party senders, while providing the responsiveness and that modern platforms demand.

“Most processors simply aren’t built for large-scale ACH, which leads to unnecessary limits and disruptions for merchants,” said Milan Malkani, founder of dhango. “Our partnership with FNBO unlocks the economics and control that SaaS platforms need while allowing them to launch quickly with a single API.”

Through the dhango–FNBO partnership, platforms gain:

Rapid time to market: Go live in as little as 30–60 days with dhango’s API and onboarding tools.

Go live in as little as 30–60 days with dhango’s API and onboarding tools. Unified payments experience: One API powering cards, ACH and checks under the platform’s brand.

One API powering cards, ACH and checks under the platform’s brand. Better economics and control: Lower fees, control over funding timing, and the ability to monetize payments and processing float.

Lower fees, control over funding timing, and the ability to monetize payments and processing float. Built-in risk and compliance: Automated KYC/AML, merchant vetting, fraud mitigation and bank-grade controls.

Automated KYC/AML, merchant vetting, fraud mitigation and bank-grade controls. Scalability for high-volume ACH: Ideal for platforms handling significant ACH traffic or large-ticket B2B transactions.

The partnership is well-suited for SaaS platforms in verticals such as professional services, construction payments, education, senior living, utilities and other industries with high ACH volume.

Studio Designer, a customer in the interior design industry, completed its integration within 35 days and went live by day 45 using dhango and FNBO. The platform now benefits from improved cash flow, fewer payment holds, tailored limits and lower processing fees, all while retaining full brand and contract ownership with its merchants.

“FNBO’s responsiveness and deep expertise in third-party ACH processing make them an exceptional partner for the platforms we serve,” Malkani added.

About dhango

Founded to make payments infrastructure easy for technology companies, dhango provides middleware that enables SaaS platforms to embed payments, control their contracts and data, and go live quickly with one API across cards, ACH and checks.

About FNBO

FNBO (First National Bank of Omaha), a subsidiary of First National of Nebraska, Inc. (FNNI), is one of the largest privately held banks in the U.S. and has been in business for more than 165 years. FNNI and its affiliates have nearly $35 billion in assets and 5,000 employees. Primary banking offices are located in Nebraska, Missouri, Kansas, Colorado, Illinois, Iowa, South Dakota, Texas and Wyoming, providing personal and business banking, mortgage, payment solutions, wealth management and more. Founded in 1857, FNBO has maintained its commitment to customers and helping build strong communities.

dhango is a technology provided, Not a Bank, Not Member FDIC Insured.

Banking Services are provided by First National Bank of Omaha (FNBO) is a subsidiary of First National Bank of Nebraska Inc. Member FDIC.

