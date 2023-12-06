Dexcom G7 is Now the Most Accurate, Smallest, Easy-to-Use CGM Connected to the Tandem t:slim X2 Insulin Pump

With more than 10 years of pioneering CGM market leadership in AID integration, Dexcom is the most studied CGM brand with AID capabilities and the clear choice for powering AID systems 3,4

The clinically meaningful health outcomes that result from using the t:slim X2 insulin pump with Control-IQ technology are proven only when the system is connected to Dexcom CGM technology5

SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–DexCom, Inc. (Nasdaq: DXCM), the global leader in real-time continuous glucose monitoring for people with diabetes, announced today the Dexcom G7 Continuous Glucose Monitoring (CGM) System now connects with the t:slim X2™ insulin pump by Tandem Diabetes Care in the United States, marking the first AID integration with the Dexcom G7 CGM, the world’s most accurate1,2 CGM system.









“There’s a reason Dexcom is the undisputed leader in CGM connectivity and the clear choice for AID systems,” said Jake Leach, executive vice president and chief operating officer at Dexcom. “We pioneered industry-leading CGM connectivity more than a decade ago and are the only CGM company to have safely powered AID systems for more than 1 million patient years of cumulative use. The clinically meaningful health outcomes that result from using the t:slim X2 insulin pump with Control-IQ technology are proven only when the system is connected to Dexcom CGM technology.”

Further solidifying Dexcom as the most studied CGM brand with AID capabilities, new results from the COMISAIR seven-year follow up – the longest prospective real-world CGM study ever conducted – showed significant and continued reduction of HbA1c as well as a lower risk of the development or progression of diabetic retinopathy associated with the use of real-time CGM by people with Type 1 diabetes.6 Additionally, the COMISAIR seven-year follow up demonstrated further substantial reduction in HbA1c when Dexcom CGM is connected to the Tandem t:slim X2 insulin pump with Control-IQ technology. 6

“When AID systems are used in conjunction with real-time CGM, people with diabetes experience more time in range, fewer incidences of hypoglycemia and greater peace of mind,” said Dr. Nicholas Argento, MD FACE. “As both a user and prescriber of these connected systems, I’ve seen the positive impacts this technology has on the health and overall wellbeing of people managing diabetes, which is reaffirmed by a growing body of clinical evidence.”

Dexcom G7 is the smallest, most accurate1,2 CGM system currently connected to the t:slim X2 insulin pump. It is also the fastest CGM connected to the t:slim X2 pump with a 30-minute sensor warmup,* and along with Dexcom G6, are the only CGM systems with a predictive urgent low soon alert and no fingersticks† required from day one. Dexcom G7 users can also share glucose data with loved ones and care teams in real time through industry-leading remote monitoring capabilities.‡

Tandem will email instructions to all in-warranty t:slim X2 users in the United States to offer the option to add the new feature free of charge via remote software update. Tandem t:slim X2 pumps pre-loaded with Dexcom G7 integration are now shipping to new customers. Starting today, Dexcom G7 sensors compatible with the t:slim X2 pump are available through Durable Medical Equipment (DME) distributors, with pharmacy availability launching in early January 2024.

To learn more and to get started with Dexcom G7 and the Tandem t:slim X2 insulin pump today, visit Dexcom.com/tandem.

The launch of Dexcom G7 and the Tandem t:slim X2 insulin pump further strengthens Dexcom’s position as the world’s most connected CGM.4 With more than 60 connected partners worldwide, Dexcom is committed to providing users with choice and flexibility when it comes to how they view their glucose data and deliver insulin.§ In the U.S., Dexcom CGM is also integrated with the Omnipod® 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System; digital health apps including Glooko, Happy Bob and Sugarmate, in addition to popular lifestyle devices from Apple and Garmin.

Dexcom G7 and t:slim X2 insulin pump connectivity is expected to launch in additional countries outside the U.S. in early 2024.

About DexCom, Inc.

DexCom, Inc. empowers people to take real-time control of health through innovative continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems. Headquartered in San Diego, Calif., and with operations across Europe and select parts of Asia/Oceania, Dexcom has emerged as a leader of diabetes care technology. By listening to the needs of users, caregivers, and providers, Dexcom works to simplify and improve diabetes management around the world. For more information about Dexcom CGM, visit www.dexcom.com.

*Dexcom G7 can complete warmup within 30 minutes, whereas other CGM brands require up to an hour or longer. †If your glucose alerts and readings from Dexcom G7 do not match symptoms or expectations, use a blood glucose meter to make diabetes treatment decisions. ‡Separate Follow app and internet connection required. §Reference www.dexcom.com/integrate.

1 U.S. Food and Drug Administration, 510(k) Substantial Equivalence Determination Decision Summary, K213919. Published December 7, 2022. https://www.accessdata.fda.gov/cdrh_docs/reviews/K213919.pdf. 2 U.S. Food and Drug Administration, 510(k) Substantial Equivalence Determination Decision Summary, K222447. Published March 3, 2023. https://www.accessdata.fda.gov/cdrh_docs/reviews/K222447.pdf. 3 Peacock S, et al. Diabetes Ther. 2023;14(5):839-855. 4 Dexcom, data on file, 2023. 5 Brown SA, et al. N Engl J Med. 2019;381(18):1707-1717. 6 Šoupal, J. Presented at EASD 2023, Hamburg, Germany. October 2, 2023.

