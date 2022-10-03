DexCare Selected for Amazon Web Services (AWS) Health Equity Initiative

DexCare will receive computing credits and technical expertise from Amazon Web Services to build a Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) dashboard aimed at increasing healthcare access for underserved communities

SEATTLE–(BUSINESS WIRE)–DexCare, Inc., a data-driven intelligence company focused on healthcare access, has been selected to participate in Amazon Web Services’ (AWS) Health Equity Initiative, a $40 million, three-year commitment, supporting organizations in developing solutions to advance health equity.

Through the initiative, AWS offers AWS credits and customized technical expertise to selected organizations around the world that want to use AWS services to improve health outcomes and health equity in any of the following areas: 1) increasing access to health services for underserved communities; 2) addressing social determinants of health; and 3) leveraging data to promote more equitable and inclusive systems of care.

Nearly 1 in 5 Americans live in a rural area, and these communities are more diverse than ever. But rural Americans are facing a healthcare access crisis that has been compounding for over two decades. Since 2005, 182 rural hospitals have closed, contributing to the healthcare disparities between rural and urban populations. These disparities tripled between 1999 and 2019, with those in rural areas experiencing higher rates of heart disease, respiratory disease, cancer, stroke, and suicide. The support from AWS will advance DexCare’s vision to create a system where all patients can access and afford the best medical expertise to prevent, treat, and cure illness. DexCare will use the grant from AWS to build dynamic and customized dashboards for use by health systems across the country to measure, track, and trend progress towards increased access for medically underserved communities.

The initiative is occurring in tandem with the rollout of DexCare’s new Localization for Equitable Access feature. Currently, 21.6 percent of the U.S. population is non-English speaking, yet many telehealth systems only support English speakers. The new feature provides language translation to non-English speaking patients while booking a telehealth appointment, enabling digital care providers to reach more patients and increase healthcare access across diverse populations throughout the country, starting with Spanish.

“Access to care is a key factor exacerbating systemic disparities, and solving this access challenge is our north star at DexCare,” said Derek Streat, CEO of DexCare. “Together with AWS, we can empower health systems as stewards of equitable care for the entire community. Connecting these systems to digital data-driven solutions will optimize clinical and operational resources, address clinician burnout, and deliver the highest quality and most affordable patient care.”

DexCare virtual care and Localization Feature enables health systems to meet patients in underserved communities before a patient’s condition worsens and leads to expensive emergent care. Health systems will then have the ability to allocate costly emergency care resources to other areas of care, which will inevitably create a more optimized and sustainable health system.

“AWS believes individual health outcomes should not depend on socioeconomic status, race, ethnicity, or neighborhood,” said Maggie Carter, Global Lead, Social Impact at AWS. “Cloud technology can help address the inequities in global health that have been amplified by the pandemic. Through the AWS Health Equity Initiative, we look forward to helping DexCare and other organizations worldwide use the power of cloud computing to advance health equity and improve health outcomes.”

To learn more about the AWS initiative, visit https://aws.amazon.com/health/health-equity.

About DexCare



Incubated at Providence, one of the nation’s largest health systems, DexCare is a data-driven intelligence company focused on making access to healthcare better for everyone. DexCare’s core offering is a software platform, provided exclusively to health systems, that orchestrates digital demand and health system capacity across all lines of care. The platform attracts high-value, commercially-insured consumers by providing a highly discoverable, fully-digitized and unified experience while amplifying health systems’ existing EMR, caregiver and brand investments. The uniqueness of DexCare lies within its intelligent navigation and load balancing across providers, settings, modalities and service lines. DexCare’s data-driven engine allocates, flexes and optimizes resources to best meet both consumer demand and health system business goals. DexCare powers the digital engine of leading health systems across the U.S., including Kaiser, Houston Methodist, Mass General Brigham and others. DexCare-powered digital experiences attract 30% more new patients, 85% of whom are commercially-insured, capture 8x downstream revenue, generate over 20% per patient encounter in cost savings, and deliver net promoter satisfaction greater than 90%. For more information, visit dexcarehealth.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

Contacts

DexCare Media Contact

Laura Bastardi, Matter Health for DexCare



DexCare@matternow.com