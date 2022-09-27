DexCare Achieves HITRUST Risk-based, 2-year Certification to Manage Risk, Improve Security Posture, and Meet Compliance Requirements

HITRUST Risk-based, 2-year Certification validates DexCare is committed to meeting key regulations and protecting sensitive information

SEATTLE–(BUSINESS WIRE)–DexCare, Inc., a data-driven intelligence company focused on healthcare access, today announced that key DexCare systems have earned Certified status for information security by HITRUST.

HITRUST Risk-based, 2-year (r2) Certified status demonstrates that the DexCare Platform residing at Amazon Web Services (AWS), at the AWS Data Center managed by AWS located in AWS regions us-east-2 (Ohio), us-west-2 (Oregon), United States of America, has met key regulations and industry-defined requirements and is appropriately managing risk. This achievement places DexCare in an elite group of organizations worldwide that have earned this certification. By including federal and state regulations, standards, and frameworks, and incorporating a risk-based approach, the HITRUST Assurance Program helps organizations address security and data protection challenges through a comprehensive and flexible framework of prescriptive and scalable security controls.

“In healthcare, protecting patients and their personal information is critical, and organizations are under constant pressure to meet complex compliance and privacy requirements,” said Derek Streat, CEO, DexCare. “By achieving HITRUST Certification, we are proud to demonstrate our commitment to privacy for our hospital and health system customers by having reached the industry’s highest standards for data protection and information security.”

“In today’s ever-changing threat landscape, HITRUST is continually innovating to find new and creative approaches to address challenges,” said Jeremy Huval, Chief Innovation Officer, HITRUST. “DexCare’s HITRUST Risk-based, 2-year Certification is evidence that they are at the forefront of industry best practices for information risk management and compliance.”

About DexCare

Incubated at Providence, one of the nation’s largest health systems, DexCare is a data-driven intelligence company focused on making access to healthcare better for everyone. DexCare’s core offering is a software platform, provided exclusively to health systems, that intelligently orchestrates digital demand and health system capacity across all lines of care. The platform attracts high-value, commercially-insured consumers by providing a highly discoverable, fully-digitized and unified experience while amplifying health systems’ existing EMR, caregiver and brand investments. The uniqueness of DexCare lies within its intelligent navigation and load balancing across providers, settings, modalities and service lines. DexCare’s data-driven intelligence engine allocates, flexes and optimizes resources to best meet both consumer demand and health system business goals. DexCare powers the digital engine of leading health systems across the U.S., including Kaiser, Houston Methodist, Mass General Brigham and others. DexCare-powered digital experiences attract 30% more new patients, 85% of whom are commercially-insured, capture 8x downstream revenue, generate over 20% per patient encounter in cost savings, and deliver net promotor satisfaction greater than 90%. For more information, visit dexcarehealth.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

Contacts

Laura Bastardi, Matter Health for DexCare



DexCare@matternow.com