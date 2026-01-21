DeVry University to Embed AI Literacy and Skill-Building Across All Courses in 2026

DeVry strengthens commitment to prepare learners for an AI-driven workforce

LISLE, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#AI--As artificial intelligence (AI) continues to redefine how we learn and work, DeVry University today announced it will embed AI literacy and skill-building into every course by the end of 2026. This commitment expands access for every student to develop the technical proficiency and applied fluency needed to succeed in an AI-augmented workforce.

“Innovation is a foundational element of the learner experience at DeVry. We have taken a deliberate approach to embedding AI throughout the learner journey, and with the expansion of AI literacy and skill-building into every course and program, it now spans the full student experience,” said Elise Awwad, president and CEO of DeVry University. “Our learners are eager to engage with AI in meaningful ways, and by continually strengthening an already industry-informed curriculum, we ensure that what we teach remains closely connected to workforce expectations, both today and as those expectations continue to shift.”

“In today’s AI-powered workforce, AI skills are the new professional currency, regardless of a student’s field of study,” added Shantanu Bose, Ph.D., provost and chief academic officer at DeVry University. “That’s why DeVry is executing a focused, university-wide plan to integrate AI skill-building across 100% of courses while expanding access to AI specializations and certificates, ensuring graduates are fully prepared to understand, apply and use AI responsibly in their professions.”

The university’s initiative reflects a broader commitment to lifelong learning and workforce readiness, as DeVry continues to invest in and integrate AI across its curriculum and institutional infrastructure to prepare students for careers shaped by ongoing technological change.

AI Catalyst: DeVry developed the DeVryAI Catalyst core curriculum, available to undergraduate students across disciplines. This allows students to complete a set of foundational AI courses, on which they can continue to build with more advanced AI courses throughout their studies. Every DeVry course builds toward AI fluency, so students learn to apply AI responsibly in their field.

AI program and credential expansion: DeVry launched its initial coursework in automation and machine learning in 2020 and has since taken meaningful steps to integrate AI throughout its academic portfolio, expanding applied AI coursework, specializations and certificates in Business and Technology programs. Building on this foundation, DeVry will expand its AI degree portfolio at the undergraduate and graduate level.

Lifelong AI upskilling through DeVryPro: DeVryPro extends DeVry's AI strategy beyond traditional degrees, through its dedicated upskilling and reskilling platform designed to quickly teach workplace-critical skills to working professionals and employer partners.

AI-enabled culture of care: DeVry Care uses predictive analytics alongside dedicated advisors to support learner success. Among learners who received targeted outreach and used tutoring, 80% saw an improved assignment grade and 96% were successful (they graduated or persisted).

AI Learning Assistant in every course: All courses include an embedded AI Learning Assistant that provides real-time, conversational support, 24/7. The assistant currently handles over 90% of routine student questions, reducing friction and enabling faculty to focus on higher-value instruction, coaching and mentorship.

AI Assisted Support for every student: All DeVry students, alumni and applicants have access to an integrated AI-powered agent in their account portal providing on-demand assistance, 24/7, designed to reduce friction and help learners get back to focusing on what matters most – their studies. Users supported by the AI-powered agent report both high rates of issue resolution and satisfaction, especially when the AI agent and advisor work alongside each other.

Faculty professional development: DeVry faculty are participating in a proprietary AI training program, created by faculty for faculty, ensuring they are supporting AI fluency development through coursework, discussions, projects and learning experiences.

"We’re building an AI-forward education that is grounded in our belief that higher education must fundamentally evolve to remain relevant in today's AI-powered economy," noted Bose.

