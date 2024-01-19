DESTEN’s Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) Pilot Project Revolutionizes Cell Tower Power Systems

PALO ALTO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–DESTEN Inc., a leading provider of innovative energy solutions, is proud to announce the successful deployment and testing of its Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) for on-grid and off-grid cell towers. The pilot project marks a significant milestone in the advancement of sustainable and efficient energy solutions for the telecommunications industry.





The BESS unit, boasting a compact 28kWh capacity, offers a remarkably small footprint while delivering unmatched charge performance. Through extensive research and development, DESTEN and its partner, Hayat Communications, have designed a scalable solution that addresses the energy demands of cell towers and significantly improves their overall efficiency.

DESTEN’s BESS is equipped with ultra-fast charging capacity. This feature enables the system to rapidly store excess energy during periods of low demand or through maximising the efficiency of on-site power systems, ensuring a seamless and sustainable power supply for both on-grid and off-grid cell towers. By harnessing the benefits of Ultra-Fast Charging, DESTEN’s BESS optimizes energy utilization, reduces costs, and contributes to the integration of green renewable energy sources.

One of the most notable achievements identified during the testing of the BESS unit is its ability to enhance the efficiency of off-grid diesel generation-based cell tower power systems by exceeding a 60% reduction in diesel dependency. This breakthrough product ensures that the cell tower remains powered while minimizing fuel consumption and reducing the environmental impact of traditional diesel-powered systems, supporting DESTEN’s cell tower partner in advancing sustainability goals. For on-grid systems, the BESS can be deployed for a range of functions including: uninterruptable power supply, peak shaving, and voltage control. Beyond telecom infrastructure, these versatile BESS solutions can seamlessly address numerous power applications across various sectors, offering enhanced sustainability, efficiency and power continuity.

“We are thrilled with the success of our pilot project, which showcases the immense potential of our BESS technology in revolutionizing cell tower power systems,” said DESTEN Chairman and CEO Bader Al-Rezaihan. “Our solutions not only enhance energy and cost efficiency of cell towers but also contribute to a sustainable future by reducing carbon emissions and promoting renewable energy integration.”

“DESTEN’s BESS solution has greatly improved the operational efficiency of our off-grid systems,” remarks Rolan Shammas, General Manager of Hayat Communications, “the decrease in generator utilization is more than just a cost-saving measure. It is a pivotal factor in mitigating the environmental impact of network operations”.

Powered by DESTEN’s commitment to driving sustainable energy solutions, DESTEN’s BESS is well-positioned to transform how cell towers operate.

