Despegar Announces Participation in Morgan Stanley Conference

BRITISH VIRGIN ISLANDS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE: DESP), (“Despegar” or the “Company”), Latin America’s leading online travel company, today announced its upcoming participation in Morgan Stanley’s virtual Latin America Conference on September 16, 2022. Alberto Lopez Gaffney, Chief Financial Officer, and Luca Pfeifer, Head of Investor Relations, will represent the Company at the conference.

About Despegar

Despegar is the leading online travel company in Latin America. For over two decades, it has revolutionized the tourism industry through technology. With its continuous commitment to the development of the sector, Despegar today is comprised of a consolidated Group that includes Best Day, Viajes Falabella and Koin (the Company’s fintech business), in turn becoming one of the most relevant companies in the region and able to offer a tailor-made experience for more than 29 million customers.

Despegar operates in 20 countries in the region, accompanying Latin Americans from the moment they dream of traveling until they share their memories. With the purpose of improving people’s lives and transforming the shopping experience, it has developed alternative payment methods and financing, democratizing access to consumption and bringing Latin Americans closer to their next travel experience. Despegar is traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: DESP). For more information, please visit www.despegar.com.

IR Contact

Luca Pfeifer

Investor Relations

Phone: (+57)3153824802

E-mail: luca.pfeifer@despegar.com

