Desktop Metal Announces Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Record revenue of $57.7 million, up 204% from second quarter 2021, and an increase of 32% sequentially from first quarter 2022

GAAP gross margin of 14.6%; non-GAAP gross margin of 26.7%, increasing over 170 basis points from second quarter 2021

Announced Strategic Integration and Cost Optimization Initiative to accelerate AM 2.0 growth, support path to profitability, and drive value to shareholders

Unveiled FreeFoam, a revolutionary, expandable 3D printable resin designed for volume production of foam parts

Reaffirming full year 2022 guidance of approximately $260 million for revenue, representing 131% growth from 2021, and approximately $(90) million for adjusted EBITDA

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE: DM) today announced its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022.

“Desktop Metal continued to build on its momentum in the second quarter, delivering record revenue of $57.7 million and expanding non-GAAP gross margins to 26.7%,” said Ric Fulop, Founder and CEO of Desktop Metal. “Our strong financial results represent the strength and breadth of our unmatched AM 2.0 portfolio as our team continues to execute at a high level in a dynamic macro environment.”

Fulop continued, “We enter the second half of the year with a more streamlined and efficient operating model, combining continued revenue growth at scale with a disciplined strategy to optimize our expense structure, in order to achieve our financial commitments and support our path to profitability.”

Second Quarter 2022 and Recent Business Highlights:

Announced Strategic Integration and Cost Optimization Initiative to accelerate AM 2.0 growth, support path to profitability, and drive value to shareholders including expectation of approximately $40 million of annualized run rate non-GAAP cost savings, $20 million of which is expected to take place in the second half of 2022, and at least $100 million of aggregate cost savings over the next 24 months

Unveiled FreeFoam, a revolutionary, expandable 3D printable resin designed for volume production of foam parts

Awarded a sub-contract under the Defense Logistics Agency (DLA) of the Department of Defense prime contract worth a potential $15 million

Began effort to monetize dominant IP portfolio of over 650 patents and pending applications

Second Quarter 2022 Financial Highlights:

Revenue of $57.7 million, up 203.9% from second quarter 2021 revenue of $19.0 million, and an increase of 32.0% sequentially from first quarter 2022

Revenue growth driven by strength from metals platform and contributions from acquisitions

GAAP gross margin of 14.6%; non-GAAP gross margin of 26.7%, increasing over 170 basis points from second quarter 2021

Net loss of $297.3 million, primarily due to a non-cash goodwill impairment charge of $229.5 million as a result of the Company’s and comparable companies’ stock price declines and including $2.4 million of restructuring charges in connection with the Strategic Integration and Cost Optimization Initiative

Adjusted EBITDA of $(27.5) million

Cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments of $255.7 million as of June 30, 2022

Successfully completed $115 million convertible notes offering in May 2022, bolstering liquidity in an uncertain macro environment and providing sufficient runway to reach cash flow breakeven

Outlook for Full Year 2022:

Reaffirming revenue expectation of approximately $260 million for 2022, representing 131% growth from 2021

Reaffirming adjusted EBITDA expectation of approximately $(90) million for 2022

Conference Call Information:

Desktop Metal will host a conference call on Monday, August 8, 2022 at 4:30 p.m. ET to discuss second quarter 2022 results. Participants may access the call at 1-877-407-4018, international callers may use 1-201-689-8471, and request to join the Desktop Metal financial results conference call. A simultaneous webcast of the conference call and the accompanying summary presentation may be accessed online at the Events & Presentations section of ir.desktopmetal.com. A replay will be available shortly after the conclusion of the conference call at the same website.

About Desktop Metal:

Desktop Metal, Inc., based in Burlington, Massachusetts, is accelerating the transformation of manufacturing with an expansive portfolio of 3D printing solutions, from rapid prototyping to mass production. Founded in 2015 by leaders in advanced manufacturing, metallurgy, and robotics, the company is addressing the unmet challenges of speed, cost, and quality to make additive manufacturing an essential tool for engineers and manufacturers around the world. Desktop Metal was selected as one of the world’s 30 most promising Technology Pioneers by the World Economic Forum, named to MIT Technology Review’s list of 50 Smartest Companies, and the 2021 winner of Fast Company’s Innovation by Design Award in materials.

For more information, visit www.desktopmetal.com.

Forward-looking Statements:

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements generally are identified by the words “believe,” “project,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “intend,” “strategy,” “future,” “opportunity,” “plan,” “may,” “should,” “will,” “would,” “will be,” “will continue,” “will likely result,” and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this document, including but not limited to risks associated with the integration of the business and operations of acquired businesses, our ability to realize the benefits from cost saving measures, and supply and logistics disruptions, including shortages and delays. For more information about risks and uncertainties that may impact Desktop Metal’s business, financial condition, results of operations and prospects generally, please refer to Desktop Metal’s reports filed with the SEC, including without limitation the “Risk Factors” and/or other information included in the Form 10-Q filed with the SEC on August 8, 2022, and such other reports as Desktop Metal has filed or may file with the SEC from time to time. These filings identify and address other important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and Desktop Metal, Inc. assumes no obligation and does not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

DESKTOP METAL, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED) (in thousands, except share and per share amounts) June 30, December 31, 2022 2021 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 107,966 $ 65,017 Current portion of restricted cash 3,152 2,129 Short‑term investments 147,774 204,569 Accounts receivable 37,291 46,687 Inventory 88,609 65,399 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 21,086 18,208 Total current assets 405,878 402,009 Restricted cash, net of current portion 1,112 1,112 Property and equipment, net 57,667 58,710 Goodwill 377,710 639,301 Intangible assets, net 238,069 261,984 Other noncurrent assets 30,713 25,480 Total Assets $ 1,111,149 $ 1,388,596 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 29,309 $ 31,558 Customer deposits 12,050 14,137 Current portion of lease liability 5,169 5,527 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 29,154 33,829 Current portion of deferred revenue 17,746 18,189 Current portion of long‑term debt, net of deferred financing costs 587 825 Total current liabilities 94,015 104,065 Long-term debt, net of current portion 430 548 Convertible notes 111,420 — Contingent consideration, net of current portion 1,160 4,183 Lease liability, net of current portion 18,040 13,077 Deferred revenue, net of current portion 4,326 4,508 Deferred tax liability 7,961 10,695 Other noncurrent liabilities 2,657 3,170 Total liabilities 240,009 140,246 Commitments and Contingencies (Note 17) Stockholders’ Equity Preferred Stock, $0.0001 par value—authorized, 50,000,000 shares; no shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively — — Common Stock, $0.0001 par value—500,000,000 shares authorized; 315,292,925 and 311,737,858 shares issued at June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively, 315,147,677 and 311,473,950 shares outstanding at June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively 32 31 Additional paid‑in capital 1,851,836 1,823,344 Accumulated deficit (935,827 ) (568,611 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (44,901 ) (6,414 ) Total Stockholders’ Equity 871,140 1,248,350 Total Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity $ 1,111,149 $ 1,388,596

DESKTOP METAL, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (UNAUDITED) (in thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Revenues Products $ 52,672 $ 17,560 $ 92,148 $ 27,871 Services 5,002 1,417 9,232 2,419 Total revenues 57,674 18,977 101,380 30,290 Cost of sales Products 44,913 15,490 86,815 25,977 Services 4,364 1,115 7,496 2,528 Total cost of sales 49,277 16,605 94,311 28,505 Gross profit 8,397 2,372 7,069 1,785 Operating expenses Research and development 31,370 15,651 55,975 26,509 Sales and marketing 20,406 10,894 40,070 16,343 General and administrative 19,691 13,142 43,573 26,988 In-process research and development assets acquired — 10,400 — 10,400 Goodwill impairment 229,500 — 229,500 — Total operating expenses 300,967 50,087 369,118 80,240 Loss from operations (292,570 ) (47,715 ) (362,049 ) (78,455 ) Change in fair value of warrant liability — — — (56,576 ) Interest expense (633 ) (51 ) (601 ) (125 ) Interest and other (expense) income, net (5,013 ) 268 (6,766 ) 630 Loss before income taxes (298,216 ) (47,498 ) (369,416 ) (134,526 ) Income tax benefit 944 4,318 2,200 32,238 Net loss $ (297,272 ) $ (43,180 ) $ (367,216 ) $ (102,288 ) Net loss per share—basic and diluted $ (0.95 ) $ (0.17 ) $ (1.17 ) $ (0.41 ) Weighted average shares outstanding, basic and diluted 313,556,886 255,097,905 312,798,328 246,717,400

DESKTOP METAL, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE LOSS (UNAUDITED) (in thousands) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net loss $ (297,272 ) $ (43,180 ) $ (367,216 ) $ (102,288 ) Other comprehensive (loss) income, net of taxes: Unrealized gain (loss) on available-for-sale marketable securities, net (41 ) (5 ) (29 ) (4 ) Foreign currency translation adjustment (27,411 ) 130 (38,458 ) 117 Total comprehensive (loss) income, net of taxes of $0 $ (324,724 ) $ (43,055 ) $ (405,703 ) $ (102,175 )

DESKTOP METAL, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY (UNAUDITED) (in thousands, except share amounts) Three Months Ended June 30, 2022 Accumulated Other Common Stock Additional Comprehensive Total Voting Paid‑in Accumulated (Loss) Stockholders’ Shares Amount Capital Deficit Income Equity BALANCE—April 1, 2022 312,825,572 $ 31 $ 1,833,998 $ (638,555 ) $ (17,449 ) $ 1,178,025 Exercise of Common Stock options 234,307 — 364 — — 364 Vesting of restricted Common Stock 29,171 — — — — — Vesting of restricted stock units 1,962,846 1 — — — 1 Net settlement of shares for employee tax withholdings upon vesting of restricted stock units (16,421 ) — (31 ) — — (31 ) Issuance of Common Stock related to settlement of contingent consideration 112,202 — 500 — — 500 Stock‑based compensation expense — — 17,005 — — 17,005 Net loss — — — (297,272 ) — (297,272 ) Other comprehensive income (loss) — — — — (27,452 ) (27,452 ) BALANCE—June 30, 2022 315,147,677 $ 32 $ 1,851,836 $ (935,827 ) $ (44,901 ) $ 871,140 Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 Accumulated Other Common Stock Additional Comprehensive Total Voting Paid‑in Accumulated (Loss) Stockholders’ Shares Amount Capital Deficit Income Equity BALANCE—January 1, 2022 311,473,950 $ 31 $ 1,823,344 $ (568,611 ) $ (6,414 ) $ 1,248,350 Exercise of Common Stock options 1,021,000 — 1,264 — — 1,264 Vesting of restricted Common Stock 113,555 — — — — — Vesting of restricted stock units 2,483,111 1 — — — 1 Repurchase of shares for employee tax withholdings (56,141 ) — (189 ) — — (189 ) Issuance of Common Stock related to settlement of contingent consideration 112,202 — 500 — — 500 Stock‑based compensation expense — — 26,917 — — 26,917 Net loss — — — (367,216 ) — (367,216 ) Other comprehensive income (loss) — — — — (38,487 ) (38,487 ) BALANCE—June 30, 2022 315,147,677 $ 32 $ 1,851,836 $ (935,827 ) $ (44,901 ) $ 871,140

Three Months Ended June 30, 2021 Accumulated Other Common Stock Additional Comprehensive Total Voting Paid‑in Accumulated (Loss) Stockholders’ Shares Amount Capital Deficit Income Equity BALANCE—April 1, 2021 252,436,919 $ 25 $ 1,326,945 $ (387,385 ) $ (21 ) $ 939,564 Exercise of Common Stock options 2,683,506 — 3,485 — — 3,485 Vesting of restricted Common Stock 56,015 — — — — — Vesting of restricted stock units 28,656 — — — — — Repurchase of shares for employee tax withholdings (6,931 ) — (91 ) — — (91 ) Issuance of Common Stock for acquisitions 4,013,196 1 49,141 — — 49,142 Issuance of common stock for acquired in-process research and development 334,370 — 4,300 — — 4,300 Stock‑based compensation expense — — 3,999 — — 3,999 Net loss — — — (43,180 ) — (43,180 ) Other comprehensive income (loss) — — — — 125 125 BALANCE—June 30, 2021 259,545,731 $ 26 $ 1,387,779 $ (430,565 ) $ 104 $ 957,344 Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 Accumulated Other Common Stock Additional Comprehensive Total Voting Paid‑in Accumulated (Loss) Stockholders’ Shares Amount Capital Deficit Income Equity BALANCE—January 1, 2021 224,626,597 $ 23 $ 844,188 $ (328,277 ) $ (9 ) $ 515,925 Exercise of Common Stock options 2,846,734 — 3,665 — — 3,665 Vesting of restricted Common Stock 112,030 — — — — — Vesting of restricted stock units 43,921 — — — — — Repurchase of shares for employee tax withholdings (9,172 ) — (145 ) — — (145 ) Issuance of Common Stock for acquisitions 9,049,338 1 208,988 — — 208,989 Issuance of common stock for acquired in-process research and development 334,370 — 4,300 — — 4,300 Stock‑based compensation expense — — 6,216 — — 6,216 Vesting of Trine Founder shares 1,850,938 — — — — — Exercise of warrants 20,690,975 2 320,567 — — 320,569 Net loss — — — (102,288 ) — (102,288 ) Other comprehensive income (loss) — — — — 113 113 BALANCE—June 30, 2021 259,545,731 $ 26 $ 1,387,779 $ (430,565 ) $ 104 $ 957,344

DESKTOP METAL, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (UNAUDITED) (in thousands) Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 2021 Cash flows from operating activities: Net loss $ (367,216 ) $ (102,288 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 25,602 9,524 Stock‑based compensation 26,917 6,216 Goodwill impairment 229,500 — Change in fair value of warrant liability — 56,576 Change in fair value of subscription agreement — 474 Amortization (accretion) of discount on investments 390 1,304 Amortization of debt financing cost — 9 Amortization of deferred costs on convertible notes 39 — Provision for bad debt 554 164 Acquired in-process research and development — 10,400 Loss (gain) on disposal of property and equipment 156 (7 ) Foreign exchange (gains) losses on intercompany transactions, net 443 — Net increase (decrease) in accrued interest related to marketable securities 917 (1,062 ) Net unrealized (gain) loss on equity investment 5,080 — Net unrealized (gain) loss on other investments 800 (517 ) Deferred tax benefit (2,188 ) (32,535 ) Change in fair value of contingent consideration 4 — Foreign currency transaction (gain) loss (13 ) — Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable 8,250 (3,584 ) Inventory (25,384 ) (6,635 ) Prepaid expenses and other current assets (2,994 ) (3,732 ) Other assets 1,117 (170 ) Accounts payable (2,767 ) (155 ) Accrued expenses and other current liabilities (7,337 ) (5,119 ) Customer deposits (1,412 ) (1,372 ) Current portion of deferred revenue (70 ) 693 Change in right of use assets and lease liabilities, net (1,467 ) (92 ) Other liabilities 30 — Net cash used in operating activities (111,049 ) (71,908 ) Cash flows from investing activities: Purchases of property and equipment (6,747 ) (1,355 ) Purchase of other investments — (3,620 ) Proceeds from sale of property and equipment 6 — Purchase of marketable securities (126,771 ) (281,438 ) Proceeds from sales and maturities of marketable securities 177,150 66,741 Cash paid to acquire in-process research and development — (6,050 ) Cash paid for acquisitions, net of cash acquired (23 ) (161,837 ) Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities 43,615 (387,559 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from the exercise of stock options 1,266 3,665 Proceeds from the exercise of stock warrants — 170,665 Payment of taxes related to net share settlement upon vesting of restricted stock units (191 ) (145 ) Repayment of loans (231 ) — Proceeds from issuance of convertible notes 115,000 — Costs incurred in connection with the issuance of convertible notes (3,619 ) — Repayment of term loan — (10,000 ) Net cash provided by financing activities 112,225 164,185 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (819 ) 20 Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash 43,972 (295,262 ) Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of period 68,258 484,137 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of period $ 112,230 $ 188,875 Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash reported within the condensed consolidated balance sheets that sum to the total shown in the condensed consolidated statements of cash flows: Cash and cash equivalents $ 107,966 188,199 Restricted cash included in other current assets 3,152 — Restricted cash included in other noncurrent assets 1,112 676 Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash shown in the condensed consolidated statements of cash flows $ 112,230 $ 188,875 Supplemental cash flow information: Interest paid $ — $ 125 Taxes paid $ — $ 150 Non‑cash investing and financing activities: Net unrealized (gain) loss on investments $ 29 $ 4 Exercise of private placement warrants $ — $ 149,904 Common Stock issued for acquisitions $ — $ 208,989 Common Stock issued for acquisition of in-process research and development $ — $ 4,300 Common Stock issued for settlement of contingent consideration $ 500 $ — Cash held back in acquisitions $ — $ 50 Additions to right of use assets and lease liabilities $ 7,784 $ 852 Purchase of property and equipment included in accounts payable $ 1,022 $ — Purchase of property and equipment included in accrued expense $ — $ 33 Contingent consideration in connection with acquisitions $ — $ 6 Transfers from property and equipment to inventory $ 1,954 $ — Transfers from inventory to property and equipment $ 1,531 $ — Deferred contract costs $ 1,341 $ —

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL INFORMATION

This press release contains non-GAAP financial measures, including non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating loss, non-GAAP net loss, non-GAAP operating expense, EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA.

We define non-GAAP gross margin as GAAP gross margin excluding the effect of stock-based compensation, amortization of acquired intangible assets, restructuring expenses, acquisition-related and other transactional charges, and inventory step-up adjustments

We define non-GAAP operating loss as GAAP operating loss excluding the effect of stock-based compensation, amortization of acquired intangible assets, restructuring expenses, acquisition-related and other transactional charges, inventory step-up adjustments, in-process research and development assets acquired and goodwill impairment

We define non-GAAP net loss as GAAP net loss excluding the effect of stock-based compensation, amortization of acquired intangible assets, restructuring expense, inventory step-up adjustments, acquisition-related and other transactional charges, in-process research and development assets acquired, goodwill impairment, change in fair value of investments and change in fair value of warrant liability

We define non-GAAP operating expense as GAAP operating expense excluding the effect of stock-based compensation, amortization of acquired intangible assets, restructuring expense, acquisition-related and other transactional charges, in-process research and development assets acquired and goodwill impairment

We define EBITDA as GAAP net income (loss) excluding interest, income taxes and depreciation and amortization expense

We define Adjusted EBITDA as EBITDA excluding stock-based compensation, restructuring expense, change in fair value of warrant liability, change in fair value of investments, inventory step-up adjustments, goodwill impairment, and acquisition-related and other transactional charges

In addition to Desktop Metal’s results determined in accordance with GAAP, Desktop Metal’s management uses this non-GAAP financial information to evaluate the Company’s ongoing operations and for internal planning and forecasting purposes.

Contacts

Investor Relations:

Jay Gentzkow



(781) 730-2110



jaygentzkow@desktopmetal.com

