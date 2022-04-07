DesignCon 2022 Honors Richard Mellitz of Samtec with Prestigious “Engineer of the Year” Award

The annual award recognizes Distinguished Engineer at Samtec, Richard Mellitz, for his groundbreaking work and leadership in advancing signal integrity and industry standards.

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–DesignCon, the premier conference and expo for chip, board, and systems design engineers in the high-speed communications and semiconductor communities, today announced that Richard Mellitz, Distinguished Engineer at Samtec, was selected by peers as recipient of the 2022 Engineer of the Year Award. Amongst a field of brilliant and renowned engineers, Mellitz took home the well-earned title for his nearly 40 years as an engineer, producing work that has changed the course of interconnect signal integrity and industry standards.

The award ceremony took place today at DesignCon, April 5-7 at the Santa Clara Convention Center, celebrating the best in engineering and new product advancements at the chip, board, or system level, with a particular emphasis on signal integrity and power integrity.

“We could not be more excited to welcome Richard Mellitz into the Engineer of the Year hall of fame,” remarked Suzanne Deffree, Group Event Director, DesignCon. “His work plays a significant role in changing the direction of the industry and shaping much-needed progress as emergent high-speed digital technologies and societal change continues to bring new challenges to the application of signal integrity. Congratulations on the well-deserved win, Richard.”

Finalists for the Engineer of the year award were selected by the editors of Design News and DesignCon staff, and the DesignCon community voted the winner. The award was presented to Mellitz at DesignCon 2022, which this week brings together thousands of design engineers for three days of technical education, networking, and deal-making. DesignCon will present a $1,000 grant or scholarship to the educational institution of Mellitz’s choice in recognition of his achievements. To learn more about the award, please visit designcon.com/engineer-of-the-year-award.

“It’s an honor to be the recipient of this year’s Engineer of the Year Award – a well-known and highly respected distinction in our industry,” said Richard Mellitz, Distinguished Engineer, Samtec. “This year’s applicant pool was outstanding, showcasing the breadth of talent and ingenuity foundational to industry advancement. Thank you to the DesignCon team for organizing such a successful event and for the award recognition; I’m truly appreciative.”

Richard Mellitz is presently a Distinguished Engineer at Samtec, supporting interconnect signal integrity and industry standards. Before this, he was a Principal Engineer in the Platform Engineering Group at Intel. Richard was a principal member of various Intel processor and I/O bus teams, including Itanium, Pentium, PCI Express, SAS, and Fabric (Ethernet, IB, and proprietary). Additionally, he has been a key contributor to the channel sections IEEE802.3 backplane and cabling standards and for the time domain ISI and return loss standards for IEEE802.3 Ethernet, known as COM (Channel Operating Margin) and ERL (Effective Return Loss), which are now an integral part of Ethernet standards due to Rich’s leadership.

He founded and chaired an IPC (Association Connecting Electronics Industries) committee delivering IPC’s first PCB loss test method. Prior to this, Rich led industry efforts at IPC to deliver the first TDR (time domain reflectometry) standard, which is presently used throughout the PCB industry. Richard holds many patents in interconnect, signal integrity, design, and test. He has delivered numerous signal integrity papers at electronic industry design conferences.

Finalists for the 2022 Award include:

Scott McMorrow, CTO, Samtec, currently serves as CTO for Samtec’s Signal Integrity Group, Inc. As a consultant for years too numerous to mention, Scott has helped many companies develop high-performance products while training signal integrity engineers.

currently serves as CTO for Samtec’s Signal Integrity Group, Inc. As a consultant for years too numerous to mention, Scott has helped many companies develop high-performance products while training signal integrity engineers. Steve Sandler, Founder, Picotest.com, has been involved with power system engineering for more than 40 years. Steve is the founder of PICOTEST.com, a company specializing in power integrity solutions, including measurement products, services, and training. Steve is a long-time and very active member of the DesignCon Technical Program Committee.

has been involved with power system engineering for more than 40 years. Steve is the founder of PICOTEST.com, a company specializing in power integrity solutions, including measurement products, services, and training. Steve is a long-time and very active member of the DesignCon Technical Program Committee. Lambert (Bert) Simonovich, Founder, Lamsim Enterprises, has worked at Bell Northern Research/Nortel in Ottawa, Canada, where he helped pioneer several advanced technology solutions into products. In 2009, he founded Lamsim Enterprises Inc., where he continues to provide innovative signal integrity and backplane solutions as a consultant. He has authored several publications and is the holder of two US patents. In addition to being a senior member of IEEE, he currently serves as a member of DesignCon’s Technical Program Committee, EDICon’s Technical Advisory Committee and Signal Integrity Journal’s Editorial Advisory Board.

Former Engineer of the Year Award recipients can be found here.

Connect with DesignCon on social and join the conversation: #DesignCon

About DesignCon

DesignCon is the world’s premier conference for chip, board, and systems design engineers in the high-speed communications and semiconductor communities. DesignCon, created by engineers for engineers, takes place annually in Silicon Valley and remains the largest gathering of chip, board, and systems designers in the country. This three-day technical conference and two-day expo combines technical paper sessions, tutorials, industry panels, product demos, and exhibits from the industry’s leading experts and solutions providers. More information is available at: www.designcon.com. DesignCon is organized by Informa, a leading B2B information services group and the largest B2B events and exhibitions organizer in the world. To learn more and for the latest news and information, visit www.informa.com. The health & safety of the DesignCon community remains a top priority. Health and safety information can be found on DesignCon’s website and will be updated as venue and local protocols advance.

About Informa Markets

Informa Markets creates platforms for industries and specialist markets to trade, innovate and grow. Our portfolio is comprised of more than 550 international B2B events and brands in markets including Engineering, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals, Infrastructure, Construction & Real Estate, Fashion & Apparel, Hospitality, Food & Beverage, and Health & Nutrition, among others. We provide customers and partners around the globe with opportunities to engage, experience and do business through face-to-face exhibitions, specialist digital content and actionable data solutions. As the world’s leading exhibitions organizer, we bring a diverse range of specialist markets to life, unlocking opportunities and helping them to thrive 365 days of the year. For more information, please visit www.informamarkets.com.

Contacts

Lauren Lloyd



PR & Communications Director



pr.ime@informa.com

310-266-4792

Jordan Douglas



PR & Communications Specialist



pr.ime@informa.com

503-536-5060