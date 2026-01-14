Department of War Technology Veteran Katie Arrington Joins IonQ as Chief Information Officer (CIO)

IonQ Capella’s Leslie Kershaw Moves to IonQ Corporate Post as Chief Information Security Officer (CISO)

COLLEGE PARK, Md.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--IonQ (NYSE: IONQ), the world’s leading quantum platform company, today announced that national security leader and technology advocate Katie Arrington will join its executive team as Chief Information Officer (CIO), reporting to IonQ Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer Inder Singh, beginning January 19, 2026.

IonQ also announced that Leslie Kershaw, currently with IonQ Capella, will advance into a newly expanded role as Chief Information Security Officer (CISO), reporting to Arrington.

“Quantum computing is one of the most consequential technologies shaping the future of national defense, economic competitiveness, and global security,” said IonQ Chairman and CEO, Niccolo de Masi. “Katie has spent her entire career as a passionate advocate to ensure the United States maintains its technological edge—from strengthening the industrial base to protecting critical systems and capabilities across the Department of War. Her passion for defending the nation and advancing the kind of breakthrough innovation that quantum computing represents will help accelerate IonQ’s growth and impact.”

“For more than 20 years, Leslie has served as a proven leader in cyber operations, from the military to industry,” Singh commented. “Her ability to operationalize security at scale ensures our customers and partners can confidently rely on IonQ systems for missions across and beyond the globe.”

Advancing America’s Edge

As CIO, Arrington will oversee the protection and modernization of IonQ’s global enterprise systems, safeguard digital assets and supply chains, and strengthen operational and cyber resilience across the company’s rapidly expanding footprint.

Her move to IonQ reflects a continued personal mission she has championed throughout her career—ensuring U.S. warfighters, government agencies, and industry have access to the world’s most advanced, secure technology.

Most recently, Arrington performed the duties of the Department of War’s Chief Information Officer, advising the Secretary on enterprise information management; satellite, communications, and spectrum capabilities; cyber assurance; and space and emerging technology policy. Earlier, as Deputy CIO for Cybersecurity, she led defense-wide oversight of cyber strategy, governance, and compliance.

A former state legislator and a longtime member of the defense innovation ecosystem, Arrington began her federal service as the CISO for Acquisition & Sustainment, where she developed and implemented the Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC). She was also instrumental in bringing AI to the COVID Supply Chain efforts. Her industry leadership includes senior roles with Exiger, Booz Allen Hamilton, Centuria Corporation, and Dispersive Networks—each focused on strengthening the defense industrial base, accelerating innovation, and protecting national security.

Cyber Leadership to Support Global Scale

Kershaw assumes responsibility for achieving federal and commercial cybersecurity requirements, managing enterprise cyber and physical security, and ensuring security keeps pace with IonQ’s rapid commercial expansion.

She brings nearly two decades of cyber leadership, including service as Cyber Technical Director for Space DELTA 6, U.S. Space Force, where she guided cyber architecture and operational readiness for teams across 13 globally dispersed locations.

A Shared Mission

Together, Arrington and Kershaw bring unmatched experience at the intersection of national security, emerging technology, cyber operations, and quantum innovation. Their appointments reinforce IonQ’s commitment to developing breakthrough quantum systems while protecting the nation’s—and the world’s—most critical data, infrastructure, and missions.

