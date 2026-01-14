DentalXChange Announces New Chief Solutions Officer

Alan Stein Named Chief Solutions Officer with Expansion of the Leadership Team

IRVINE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--DentalXChange, a leading provider of revenue cycle management for the dental industry, is proud to announce the expansion of their Executive Leadership Team with Alan Stein as Chief Solutions Officer. This strategic addition to the Executive Leadership Team reinforces DentalXChange’s commitment to growth, innovation, and excellence in service to its clients, partners, and stakeholders.

Alan brings more than 30 years of experience in healthcare technology to DentalXChange, with a strong emphasis on product management and development, marketing, strategy, commercialization, client success, and corporate development. As Chief Solutions Officer, he will work to advance DentalXChange’s product suite, with an eye to the adoption of new technologies against our industry’s leading solutions.

“I am thrilled to be joining DentalXChange as the CSO. The company is in a rare position where we build technology that allows payers, providers and partners to reduce cost and generate revenue while optimizing a patient experience,” said Alan Stein.

“We are beyond excited to have Alan join our team. Alan’s deep payer subject matter expertise combined with his exceptional strength across strategy, product, commercialization, and corporate development will fuel exceptional value creation for all sides of our network. There is an industry need for much greater payer-provider collaboration which can positively impact all constituents and Alan’s experience will be a difference maker,” said Paul Kaiser, CEO at DentalXChange.

Previously, he had an extensive career as a senior executive at TriZetto, leading its $2.7 billion sale to Cognizant, where he then served as Senior Vice President overseeing the Healthcare Products Group. Recently, Alan served as Chief Solutions Officer for HealthEdge as a key executive in the multi-billion-dollar sale to Bain Capital.

Alan holds a bachelor’s degree from St. John’s University and an MBA in healthcare finance from CW Post University in Long Island.

About DentalXChange

Since 1989, DentalXChange has been on the forefront of modernizing and innovating dental claims, creating dental RCM solutions that bring ease to the payments process. Today, it has grown to support a current client base approaching 200,000 dental providers and connectivity to over 1,400 payers. Headquartered in Irvine, CA, through its own clearinghouse, state of art technology consisting of modern APIs, and secure Web portals, DentalXChange processes over 1B EDI transactions, consisting of more than 300MM dental claims annually.

For media inquiries or further information, please contact:

Marci Sweet, VP of Marketing

Email: msweet@dentalxchange.com

Website: www.dentalxchange.com