DentalMonitoring Expands into Japan

DentalMonitoring, the leading global provider of smart dentistry solutions, is setting foot in Japan to serve the Asian market with its AI-powered remote monitoring solution and latest clinical data analysis platform DM Insights.

Having been granted market authorization, the company headquartered in Paris, France, is now bringing its suite of intelligent solutions onto the Japanese market. From lead engagement and conversion to remote monitoring of all treatment modalities, DentalMonitoring has helped transform over 7,000 practices worldwide and over 1 million patients have already been using its ScanBoxᵖʳᵒ and 4.9 rated app, helping optimize their treatment experience. ScanBoxᵖʳᵒ will be available from Dental Monitoring Japan in October 2022.

“We are very excited to be engaging with the Japanese market, one of the most dynamic in terms of advanced technologies and Artificial Intelligence,” says Philippe Salah, DentalMonitoring’s Chief Executive Officer.

By leveraging the power of data, DentalMonitoring helps improve quality of care, enables practices optimization and growth and enhances patient experience. To support the market, DentalMonitoring has set up a new direct sales team to help on-board and grow customers. The team will be led by Hiroyuki Nishiya, General Manager, who was formerly 3Shape Japan. Press conference will be held on 5th Wednesday October at “Dental Monitoring Room”, Rihga Royal Osaka at 13:00 JST.

“DentalMonitoring represents the most significant innovation leap that the industry has known over the last decade. The company’s strategy has always been based on building close relationships with orthodontists, understanding their needs and constantly improving its solutions. Today, I’m delighted to help Japanese practices jump into this new era of smart dentistry,” says Hiroyuki Nishiya, General Manager DM Japan.

DentalMonitoring was started with a simple idea: oral care should be connected and continuous — even outside the practice. The company exists to make dentistry smarter. Thanks to the largest database of dental images in the industry, DentalMonitoring has developed the most advanced and comprehensive doctor-driven AI solutions to help dental professionals provide superior care and a better patient experience. From patient lead engagement and conversion, providing treatment options through AI-generated reporting and advanced smile simulations, to remote monitoring of all types of treatments, DentalMonitoring’s unique platforms give dental professionals complete control over streamlined assessments and communication. DentalMonitoring employs more than 400 people across 18 countries and 10 offices, including Paris, Austin, London, Sydney, Hong Kong and now Tokyo!

