Dental Intelligence Appoints Scott Johnson as CEO

PLEASANT GROVE, Utah--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dental Intelligence, a leading provider of practice performance solutions for the dental industry, today announced that the company's Board of Directors has appointed Scott Johnson as Chief Executive Officer. Johnson brings over a decade of experience scaling vertical and infrastructure software businesses and is well positioned to help Dental Intelligence enhance their customer-focused approach and leading position in the industry. He succeeds Dan Geraty, who will assume the role of Executive Chairman and continue to provide strategic guidance and support to the executive team.

“I’m incredibly excited to step into this role and build on Dental Intelligence’s momentum,” said Johnson, incoming CEO of Dental Intelligence. “We have an opportunity to deliver even greater value to dental practices that face rising expectations for efficiency, patient engagement, and intelligent workflow automation. I look forward to working with the team to deliver innovative solutions to help our customers grow their practices.”

Throughout his career, Johnson has led several software businesses to achieve transformational growth. Prior to joining Dental Intelligence, Johnson served as CEO of PrimePay, where he led the company’s transformation into a modern SMB HCM platform, facilitating its strategic merger with CoAdvantage. Earlier, as CEO of AbacusNext, a high-growth SaaS solutions provider to the accounting and legal technology industries, Johnson oversaw a number of accretive transactions. He has also served as CEO of Zephyr, a provider of continuous testing software, and Social Solutions, a software solutions provider to nonprofits, coalitions, and government agencies. He has experience serving on the boards of Edmunds GovTech, Planet DDS, iWave, and ThreatConnect.

“Scott’s track record of scaling software businesses makes him a natural leader for Dental Intelligence’s next chapter of growth,” said Geraty. “It has been a privilege to lead Dental Intelligence for the last four years, and I look forward to continuing to support the company’s long-term vision as Executive Chairman.”

