DemandScience Named to the Inc. 5000 for Ninth Consecutive Year

DANVERS, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#DemandGen—DemandScience, a global B2B data company that partners with customers to upgrade their sales pipelines, today announced that it has been named to the Inc. 5000 list as one of the fastest-growing private companies in America for the ninth consecutive year.

DemandScience’s nine straight years of Inc. 5000-level revenue growth is a rarity. According to Inc., of the tens of thousands of companies that have applied to the Inc. 5000 list over the years, only a fraction make it more than once, and less than one percent have made the list nine times.

“It is an honor to be one of the elite few Inc. 5000 companies that has achieved significant revenue growth year after year for nearly a decade,” said DemandScience Chair and CEO Peter Cannone. “Our formula for success has three main ingredients: an incredible team of talented employees; an entrepreneurial mindset that enables us to deliver proven solutions and remain nimble in our response to market needs; and most importantly the ability to earn and keep the business of thousands of valued customers across the globe.”

DemandScience debuted on the Inc. 5000 in 2014 with $4.7 million in revenue,* and has consistently been in the top half of the Inc. 5000 every year since, achieving a CAGR of 46% over the past 9 years and growing its revenue to $139.6 million by the end of 2021.

“The accomplishment of building one of the fastest-growing companies in the U.S., in light of recent economic roadblocks, cannot be overstated,” says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. “Inc. is thrilled to honor the companies that have established themselves through innovation, hard work, and rising to the challenges of today.”

Earlier this year, DemandScience was also named by The Financial Times as one of the 500 fastest growing companies on its list of The Americas’ Fastest Growing Companies 2022, and by the Boston Business Journal to its exclusive 2022 Fast 50 list of the fastest-growing private companies in Massachusetts

*DemandScience appeared on the Inc. 5000 as Pure Incubation from 2014 to 2020, before its rebranding to DemandScience.

Methodology

Companies on the 2022 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2018 to 2021. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2018. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2021. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2018 is $100,000; the minimum for 2021 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons. Growth rates used to determine company rankings were calculated to four decimal places.

