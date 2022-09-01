Demand Management Systems Drives a Healthier Supply Chain for PharmaCare Laboratories

Leading Australian consumer health manufacturer upgrades to latest generation enterprise SaaS Platform

ATLANTA–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#SCM–Demand Management Systems (DMS), a leading global resource for Logility’s cloud-based digital supply chain management solutions, today announced its client PharmaCare Laboratories will upgrade to the latest generation of the Logility Digital Supply Chain Platform, helping them to support strategic, operational and tactical supply chain initiatives with preeminent planning capabilities.

Australian and family owned, PharmaCare is the largest private, consumer health, wellness and consumer goods company in the country. Their brands can be found in thousands of pharmacies, supermarkets, department and variety stores across 40 countries worldwide, including in Australia, Asia, America and Europe. To better manage its increasingly global and complex network, PharmaCare went to market to look for a solution that would enable its teams to plan demand and supply, collaborate, and manage inventory within a single platform.

“To successfully manage our many brands and the markets we serve, it is critical for our teams all over the world to be operating together in one easy-to-use platform,” said Howard Biggs, General Manager – Ops, Supply Chain, Warehousing and Distribution, PharmaCare. “The Logility Platform positions us to better streamline our supply chain efforts globally and ensure we can successfully plan for whatever the future has in store.”

The Logility SaaS platform supports the speed of today’s business by enabling supply chain professionals to leverage real-time analytics and power a more digital supply chain network. The solution combines artificial intelligence (AI) and advanced analytics to automate planning, accelerate cycle times, increase precision, improve operating performance, break down business silos and deliver greater visibility.

“When you have over a dozen product lines in high demand across the world, supply chain planning and real-time visibility become crucial to keeping your network up and moving,” said Bill Harrison, president, Demand Management, Inc. “We value our continued partnership with PharmaCare as they enter this next stage of their growth journey and look forward to what’s next for this beloved Australian-built brand.”

About PharmaCare Laboratories

Founded in 1985 and headquartered in Warriewood, Australia, PharmaCare is proud to be one of the largest Australian Owned Consumer Packaged Goods companies spanning multiple household industries.

About Demand Management, Inc.

Leveraging a software-as-a-service (SaaS)-based Digital Supply Chain Platform, Demand Management, Inc. (DMI) a wholly owned subsidiary of Logility, Inc., part of the American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMSWA) portfolio, delivers easy-to-use solutions for manufacturers and distributors designed to sense and respond to dynamic markets, accelerate and automate decisions, increase forecast accuracy, improve customer service levels, and reduce overall inventory to maximize profits and lower costs.

The digital supply chain platform available through DMI transforms sales and operations planning (S&OP) and integrated business planning (IBP) processes; demand, inventory and replenishment planning; global sourcing; quality and compliance management; product life cycle management; supply and inventory optimization; manufacturing planning and scheduling; retail merchandise planning, assortment and allocation spanning the entire concept to customer lifecycle, including PLM, SCM, quality and compliance, as well as integrated business planning and demand, inventory, supply and retail optimization.

Demand Management clients include Siemens Healthineers, AutomationDirect.com, and Newfoundland Labrador Liquor Corporation. To learn more how Demand Management can help you, please visit www.demandsolutions.com.

